This Week in Beer: Pair Girl Scout Cookies With Brews and More

Upcoming Events
Snack Attack! A Beer Pairing Event
Friday, March 1, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Cleveland Room
201 East 4th Street, Loveland
As part of Downtown Loveland Beer Week, enjoy five different four-ounce pours of local beer and mead paired with five different snacks. Tickets are $28 and include a commemorative Downtown Beer Week tasting glass. There will also be trivia and tunes, making for a fun way to start the weekend.
Beer & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing
Sunday, March 3, noon to 3 p.m.
Denver Beer Company
Platte Street, South Downing, Arvada, Lowry and Littleton Locations
DBC is offering a pairing of five different cookies to go along with five different beers. These include Tag Alongs with Princess YumYum, for a play on peanut butter and jelly; Trefoil paired with Say You, Say Me, Saison; Lemon Ups paired with Mile High Hazy IPA; Thin Mints paired with Mountaineer Expressway Schwarzbier; and Samoas paired with Girl Scout-Inspired Coconut Churro Stout. Tickets are $25.
Beer Pairing Dinner at Hogshead BreweryChef Jared Kendall is back at Hogshead, pairing five locally sourced dishes with five of Hogshead's delicious beers. Tickets are $99, and the menu will be announced in the coming days. Vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request, and allergies can be accommodated with advanced notification. Sales close the evening of Saturday, March 2, for the Sunday evening dinner.
Sunday, March 3, 5:30 p.m.
Hogshead Brewery
4460 West 29th Avenue
Sunday, March 3, 5:30 p.m.
Hogshead Brewery
4460 West 29th Avenue
Elevation Beer Opening Salida Bar
The Story: The Office Bar at 146 West 1st Street in Salida is set to open as soon as mid-March.
The Scoop: Poncha Springs' Elevation Beer will keep a majority of the forty taps that were set up by prior tenant 146 Taphouse. A variety of Elevation beers and guest beers will be available. Salida and the wider Arkansas Valley has a beer scene that matches the high-caliber outdoor destination. Local beer fans are hoping the Office Bar will end up being the type of space that the Jailhouse in Buena Vista was — that revered beer bar closed down in June 2021 and has yet to reopen.
Westbound & Down Debuts ’80s Pop-Up at Aspen Brewing
The Story: Westbound & Down is bringing its beers and new food to Aspen Brewing.
The Scoop: Westbound & Down is using Westy's Tap & Tavern Pop-Up as an opportunity to introduce its core beers alongside some brand-new pizzas after acquiring Aspen Brewing and Capitol Creek Brewing last year.
Besides mainstay Westbound beers like the Coloradan, Italian Pils, Don't Hassle the Hefe and Colorado Pale Ale, customers will be able to try its crispy, thin-crust tavern-style pizzas. Created by chef Casey Taylor, the dough is made with stone-milled local organic flour and goes through a 48-hour fermentation. Specialty pizzas will include pistachio, sunchoke, Hawaiian, sopressata and forager-themed toppings; traditional cheese, pepperoni and sausage pies will also be available. The pop-up will be open during Aspen Brewing's normal hours and will feature a happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. daily.
From the Brewery: This fruited sour is loaded with blueberries and maple syrup — the perfect morning beer for those who prefer a tart but sweet start to the day.
From the Glass: The beer pours thick, almost gooey. Blueberries and heavy maple are as advertised, and they pair extremely well with a mild tartness. The flavor intensity of this beer is quite striking. Fruited sours often lean ridiculously sweet, like mildly disguised candy for adults, but the components of this beer are expertly balanced.
Availability: On draft and in four-pack cans.