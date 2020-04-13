The Best Online Food and Drink Events and Takeout Specials This Week

Your first attempt at making fresh pasta probably won't look like a pro's, but keep trying. You've got oodles of time to perfect your noodles.

This week, you can learn how to make perfect pasta, have cheese and booze for dinner, show off your smarts and start planning your march through Colorado wine country, all from the comfort (or constraints, depending where you are in the seven stages of grief) of your own home. Once you've checked out everything on the menu, keep reading for our ongoing list of virtual food and drink happenings every day of the week.

Monday, April 13

If you're lucky enough to be quarantined with a stash of flour, and unlucky enough to be quarantined with energetic children who need constant stimulation, sit them in front of a tablet from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, April 13, and put them to work instead of queuing up Frozen II for the 132nd time. The Seasoned Chef cooking school is offering an online children's pasta-making class, where kids will learn how to mix, roll and cook fresh pasta. At the end of the hour, they'll have prepared enough fresh pasta for their own dinner (and if you've spawned overachievers, get them going on making meals for the rest of the family). Enroll for $20 on the school's website, where you can also see future virtual classes, including a series on basic techniques such as roasting, sautéeing and braising, as well as more tutorials designed for little ones. Don't have a kid? No worries: On the Internet, no one knows you're a grownup.

Stem's Chile Guava cider will be paired with La Tur, an Italian sheep-, cow- and goat-milk cheese. Courtesy Stem Ciders

Tuesday, April 14

Stem Ciders isn't letting a little thing like a global health crisis put a crimp in its long-running tradition of Tuesday pairings. On Tuesday, April 14, the cidery is offering a cider-and-cheese pairing: four cans of cider accompanied by four cheeses picked by the excellent mongers at Truffle Cheese Shop, all for pick-up between 3 and 7 p.m. from the Stem taproom at 2811 Walnut Street. Unlike pre-pandemic times, you can reserve your $29 plate in advance on Eventbrite (recommended) through noon on Monday, April 13, but there will be a limited supply of pairings for sale on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday. Take a look at Stem's Facebook page for details on the selected ciders and cheese.

The world is hurtling toward imminent doom, so what better time to sweat the small stuff? Distract yourself for a few hours by indulging your pedanticism at Chain Reaction Brewing Co.'s weekly trivia. Support Colorado craft beer by picking up growlers and Crowlers of suds at the taproom, 902 South Lipan Street, between 3 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, then tune in to the Chain Reaction Facebook page from 7 to 9 p.m., when you can impress fellow players and annoy your housemates with your know-it-all smarts.

You'll be able to leave your house again. Someday. Courtesy Colorado Wine Industry Development Board

Wednesday, April 15

The Boulder-based Cocktail Squad, purveyor of canned cocktails and 1989-era Taylor Swift catchphrases, has launched a series of music sets from local musicians on its YouTube channel. Every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, you can watch new performances from artists like Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Andrew McConathy of the Drunken Hearts and more. Presumably, not every musician making an appearance will be a bearded white dude named after one of the Twelve Apostles, but you'll have to tune in to find out — and even if they are, it'll go down easier with one of the Squad's cocktails in hand; visit its website to find out where you can order them for delivery. In lieu of tips, the beverage producer is requesting that you donate to nonprofit organizations Feed the Frontlines Boulder, United States Bartenders' Guild National Charity Foundation and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Relief Fund.



The longer Colorado's stay-at-home order drags on, the worse our case of cabin fever gets (at this point, your cousin's wedding in Rapelje, Montana — population 110 — sounds positively enticing). But while you're stuck at home, you can prepare for your next trip to somewhere closer and much, much tastier: Colorado's wine country. Starting Wednesday, April 15, the Colorado Wine Facebook page is launching its weekly happy half-hour at 4:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. Winemakers from across the state will be joining the stream each week and chatting about tasting tips, the winemaking process and viewer questions. Visit Colorado Wine's website to connect with wineries close to you and find out how you can purchase their wares to drink during happy hour (or — let's be honest — any hour of the day).

Keep reading for ongoing online events every day of the week....

Craft spirits from Distillery 291 in Colorado Springs. Mark Antonation

Even though it may feel like the world has shut down forever, Mother Nature is actually doling out some good with the bad: Spring has sprung, and now's a great time to start planning a garden. In addition to growing your own food and mitigating grocery-store trips, gardening can also be a meditative hobby — and nothing could be better in these trying times. That's why farmers' advocacy group Frontline Farming is carrying on with its annual heirloom seedling sale. This year, though, all orders must be placed via the organization's online store. Choose from snowy white Japanese eggplant, lemon-colored cucumbers, violet bell peppers, pale yellow to fiery red chiles, and pitch black, burgundy, scarlet and citron hued tomatoes. Don't have a yard? Not to worry — you can also stock up on herb seedlings (oregano, basil, thyme, chamomile, cilantro and parsley) that do great in pots. Then pick up your babies on Saturday, May 9 (at 2861 West 52nd Avenue), or May 16 (at 7000 Garrison Street in Arvada) and get growing.

Need a mid-day pick-me-up? Colorado Springs-based Distillery 291 is keeping the bar fires burning by posting short Facebook Live videos daily at 2 p.m. (and often at 5 p.m., as well). Tune in to see staff taking shotskis (appropriately socially distanced, with just one person on each end of the ski), mixing cocktails, bantering and sanitizing everything in sight. Anyone — even those who don't live south of the Denver County line — can benefit from daily cocktail recipes and a quick time-out between Zoom meetings. Distillery 291 just took home a double gold for its High Rye Colorado Bourbon at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition, so you can order a bottle for your home bar and virtual toast along with the 291 team.

Knowing when to log out of your email is tough when you're working from home — and it's even harder turning off your work brain when your work space is the same as your sleeping, eating, cooking, TV-watching, hand-washing and gritting-your-teeth-and-trying-not-to-bite-your-roommate's-head-off space. But every day from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m., the folks at Burns Family Artisan Ales are hosting Socially Distanced Drinking on Facebook Live. Tune in and chat in the comments with like-minded beer aficionados about what you're drinking and what it pairs with.

The Mile High City's own self-serve chicken-sandwich chain, Birdcall, is taking a cue from its namesake and bestowing beautiful music on the people of Denver. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 23, the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages will be streaming free mini-sets from local musicians as part of its Birdcall Lockdown concert series. Past artists include Wildermiss and Neoma; tune in at 8 p.m. for your fix of local music — even better if it's enjoyed with one of the joint's family meals or sandwiches, which you can order online, pick up from the restaurant and enjoy from the comfort of your own couch.

EXPAND A little sake makes an online class go smoothly. Mark Antonation

Colorado Sake Co. is sending home sushi and sake kits to customers nearly every night of the week for sushi-rolling classes; the packages include enough seafood, rice, nori and veggies to make six rolls (two each of three different styles), plus a rolling mat, chopsticks, wasabi, soy sauce and pickled ginger. Oh, and the most important part — two 350-milliliter bottles of sake: the American Standard (a junmai ginjo, if you're into details) and one flavored version, such as raspberry-lavender. The kits ring in at $80 and are built for two, and you can add more bottles of sake for $10 each. Sign up for the classes on the Colorado Sake Co. Facebook page; they're currently offered every Wednesday through Sunday at 6:30 p.m., with a second session at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Even coronavirus can't kill Wine Wednesday, and Bigsby's Folly is doing its part to uphold the Hump Day tradition. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., the winery crew is holding virtual gatherings on Instagram Live; while you're there, be sure to take a moment to peruse the feed and enjoy frequent, costumed moments of levity from owners Chad and Marla Yetka.

Our favorite place for Negronis, Bar Helix, is doing double duty as a smokehouse on Fridays and Saturdays. You can order the bar's ribs and sides from noon until sellout for no-contact pick-up at 3440 Larimer Street. Details are up on Bar Helix's website, where you can place your order for food as well as large-format cocktails designed to serve six people or more.

Denver Beer Co. is hosting a virtual happy hour and tasting every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. on Facebook Live and its YouTube channel; the taproom's head brewer and owners will discuss select brews each week, which will be posted on DBC's Facebook page in advance so that you can drink along if you'd like.

Dos Luces Brewery will be holding Friday night meetups on Google Hangout at 6 p.m. until the taproom reopens. Owner/head brewer Judd Belstock will be discussing his chicha and pulque. Details are up on the Dos Luces Facebook page, where you can also find info on pre-order and pick-up of its brews.

EXPAND Get your wine to-go from Bigsby's Folly, then stay tuned for its Wine Wednesday. Courtesy Bigsby's Folly

Proof Wine & Spirits, 3360 Larimer Street, is moving its weekly in-store wine tastings into the virtual Wild West (aka Instagram). Each Tuesday, the shop announces two wines it will be uncorking; you can order the bottles on its website and pick them up at the store. Then on Friday at 6 p.m., join store manager and sommelier Jessica Barrand on Instagram Live as she tastes and takes notes on the wine. We'll raise a glass to that.

Curtis Park residents have an easy way to decide where to order Friday night takeout: Curtis Park Neighbors has recently formed the Curtis Park Meal Train. Each week, nearby denizens can order a meal for two for $35 (plus two drinks for just $5 more if the selected restaurant has a liquor license!) no later than Thursday for Friday night delivery straight to your doorstep — if you live within five miles of the participating restaurants. Past participants include Dio Mio Handmade Pasta, Hop Alley and Lou's Italian Specialties. Stay tuned for upcoming collabs and order on the Meal Train's website.



