Reader: At These Prices, Yardbird's Fried Chicken Won't Fly

Came for dinner, and the place looks great. But at these prices, the fried chicken won't fly.

Big pass. Pretentious take on a cuisine that's rooted in poverty and struggle. Gentrified soul food from a chain restaurant ain't for me.



Totally worth the stop. We have eaten their brunch and dinner; both times were amazing. And 72-hour short ribs!



Those prices are fucking insane.



Had it in Vegas, for Vegas I think it was priced accordingly. For Denver, maybe not.



Yardbird in Vegas, where they’ve never heard of someone asking for vinegar to go on their collard greens.



Yikes! I can get a plump juicy rotisserie whole chicken from Costco for $4.95 and enjoy it at beautiful Wash Park.



Go to Wishbone…I don’t care how good the chicken is, at $32 for a four piece they’re laughing at you dumb ass for paying that much.



RiNo is one of Denver's top dining destinations, but lately chains have been invading the area, with mom-and-pops and independent spots moving out. All chains are not created equal, however.Yardbird, which opened at 2763 Blake Street in July, has impressive culinary roots. After appearing as a finalist on, Jeff McInnis partnered with restaurateurs John Kunkel and Chris Romero to open the original restaurant in Miami in 2011, and it was nominated for a James Beard Award and named one of's Best New Restaurants in 2012. Since then, it's expanded to eight locations total, including Las Vegas, Singapore and Denver, its biggest outpost yet. The menu not only has Yardbird staples (short ribs!), but some city-specific options.As Molly Martin discovered, the food is delicious...but expensive. And in their comments on Westword's Facebook and Instagram pages , diners squawk about Yardbird's prices and more. Says Mae:Says Jericho:Counters Carrie:Comments Terrie:Responds Rishi:Adds ChrisTopher:Suggests John:Offers Peter:Have you been to Yardbird? What did you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]