Reader: Dining on the 16th Street Mall Will Never Be the Same

At the start of August, we published our Restaurant Roll Call for July, chronicling all of the eateries that had recently opened or closed. And in the two weeks that followed, the sad news just kept coming.

After 23 years on the 16th Street Mall, Rialto Cafe will close for good at the end of brunch service today, August 16. Readers were quick to respond on Facebook to our story on Rialto's impending end. Says Patti:



We are devastated to learn this. See you today; I will be crying in my lemon drop martini!!



Adds Michelle:



One of my and my husband's favorite places! We've spent many New Year's Eves there to watch the fireworks. Also had a couple of birthday parties with friends. Been going there on dates since college, too! Sad day.



Notes Lauren:



Some great brunch memories here.



Suggests Jayne:

Dining on the 16th Street Mall will never be the same.



Rialto Cafe joins the ranks of dozens of other restaurants that announced they would not return after on-premises dining was temporarily banned back on March 17, or subsequently decided that they couldn't make it under the current guidelines and decided to close. After publishing our most recent Restaurant Roll Call, we asked readers what places they'll miss most; here are some of their responses. Says Barbara:



Racines is the biggest loss to me.



Replies Nolan:

Absolutely. The Market on Larimer was also a giant loss.



Adds Michele:

Uncle Joe's. Food was excellent even if service was achingly slow.



Notes Matt:

Frijoles Colorado in Lakewood closed and it's very sad. They were a family-owned establishment and all- around great people.



Says Eugene:



I drove around Denver the other day and noticed all of the local places that are now gone. They will probably be replaced by chains. I was in Chicago last year and drove around my old neighborhood; all my little joints were gone...and in their place, chains.



But chains — whether franchises or company-owned links — came in for some love, too. Comments Michelle:

C.B. & Potts was much more than a chain restaurant to all of us CSU alumni. The original location near campus holds so many memories for most of us, and it’s sad that it’s closing.



Notes TJ:

RIP to Sweet Tomatoes.... I loved that salad bar. Honorable mention to the Fresh Fish Co and Landry’s.

