Reader: Hard Rock Cafe Is Still a Thing?

"It's time to bring some new energy downtown — and better eats than what's found on the boring, completely typical menu at this rock-and-roll relic," she says, citing newcomers like Dragonfly Noodle and Little Finch that recently opened on the mall, bringing some of that new energy.
But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post, readers cast a few stones both at the eatery and at Molly Martin's Hard Rock Cafe piece. Says Chris:
Hard Rock Cafe is still a thing?Adds Tyler:
Been living downtown three years and didn't even know this was here.Comments Tim:
The Hard Rock was so cool when I was in high school in the '90s. It got less and less relevant after that, once we got real hard rock bars and live music venues.Replies Tim:
Hmmm, could it be the pair of motorcycle cops on every other block in the 1980s and 1990s that kept the mall thriving? Nah.. it must be the fault of all the places closing, or the greedy landlords.Adds Glenn:
Less tax dollars for the city. Okay by me if it's okay by you. The '90s were a great time in Denver, but much like milk, time has been cruel to the city. Here's my solution to the issues with the mall being outdated: Getting hassled and smelling piss is outdated. Try harder.Suggests Jake:
16th Street needs to switch over to local restaurants and ditch all the national brands as part of their remodel. Make it unique and worth a visit from the tourists it's trying to attract. Many can get those in their towns. Let's showcase Colorado and our businesses.Concludes Steven:
Have you been to Denver's Hard Rock Cafe? If so, when was your last visit? What would you like to see happen to its space on the 16th Street Mall? To the mall in general?