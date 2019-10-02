Feast Your Eyes on the Final Restaurant Lineup for Feast

Feast, Westword's annual celebration of the Denver restaurant scene, returns to the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24.

That's a new night and time for Feast, but like the local restaurant scene itself, this event has evolved over the past two decades, from Menu Affair to Dish to Feast. Still, our mission has remained constant: to showcase some of the very best food and drink this city has to offer, one delicious bite or sip at a time.

And now we're about ready to let the feasting begin! To whet your appetite, take a look at this lineup: 5280 Burger Bar, Aloy Modern Thai, Angelo's Taverna, Bacon Social House, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Cattivella, City & Country Deli & Sausage Co., Crush Pizza & Tap, El Coco Pirata, Esters Neighborhood Pub, Gabys German Eatery, GQue BBQ, Hank's Texas Barbecue, Ivy on 7th, Jackdaw, La Fillette, Latke Love, Little Man Ice Cream, The Lobby, Logan Street Restaurant, Lucky Mary's Baking Company, Neighbors Wine Bar, Radical Sasquatch Dumpling Company, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Rose & Thorn, Sushi Cup, the Veggie Whisperer, the Way Back, Uchi, Voodoo Doughnut and Woodie Fisher. All of these eateries will be serving up samples of some of their most popular dishes.

To wash down all that food, there will be sips and samples from Golden Moon Speakeasy, Carboy Winery, Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Tanqueray, Rumchata, Fever Tree, Exotico, Yellowstone Bourbon, Randy Buzz Meadery, Elevated Seltzer, Jägermeister, Candid Cocktails and Thirsty Monk Brewery.

VIPs will feast on a special menu from Matsuhisa. Matsuhisa

And again this year, we have a very special treat for VIPs: a menu from the world-renowned Matsuhisa. Bites from Matsuhisa will include spicy tuna crispy rice, chicken gyoza, black cod miso in limestone lettuce, and more, as well as special VIP cocktails to complement the menu. VIP tickets also include early entry into the event at 6 p.m. and a VIP gift bag, as well as a VIP lounge that will stay open for the run of Feast, from 7 to 10 p.m.

The evening won't be all about eating and drinking, though: Feast will be a true feast for the senses, with live entertainment including dueling pianos from Howl at the Moon.

Tickets are now on sale for Feast; general admission is $35, while VIP is a tasty bargain at $65. For more information and to buy tickets, go to westwordfeast.com.