Comment of the Day

Reader: The Best Green Chile Requires a Drive to Taos or Santa Fe

December 19, 2021 7:41AM

El Taco de Mexico is a favorite.
While some people are longing for the white stuff and wondering if it will ever snow again in Denver, we're going for the green. This town has a lot of great green chile, and we just served up our list of the ten places to get the best green chile in Denver.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers dished up plenty of suggestions of their own. Where was Santiago's? Brewery Bar II? D'Corazon? El Jardin? And why list the Brutal Poodle, a bar with a metal edge? And then, of course, there's the eternal debate between Colorado and New Mexico style.

Says Margaret:
This is and will remain an ongoing controversy! Never will anyone or everyone proclaim one green chile the best of all time and places! It is an impossible goal! The competition will rage on down through the ages.
Offers Rafael:
The best green chile requires a drive to Taos, Santa Fe or ABQ...
Responds Nathen: 
New Mexico has always had some good food. Then we brought it to Colorado and made it better.
Suggests Denise:
The best green chile is in 'Way South Denver,' the southernest suburb of Denver. We call it Pueblo!!
Adds Cooper:
Get in your car and drive south to Pueblo. Or Casa Del Rey in Commerce City. Only two options.
Counters Brian:
You are biased. Pueblo has some of the worst food in all of Colorado. We have food trucks that sell hot dogs and nachos like a concession stand at a high school football game.
Argues Paul:
Green chile is gross. Would be nice if people around Denver would wake up and realize how much trash food is around here.
Responds Julia: 
Feel free to move on out to somewhere with better food if your palate is so distinguished.
Wonders Wesley: 
Who ships bomb-ass green chile to the East Coast? We are dying out here.
Asks Dmitry: 
Really? Brutal Poodle? La Fogata and La Loma? Stop putting out advertising disguised as journalism.
Responds Brendan: 
The Brutal Poodle has some damn good chile.
Concludes Bill: 
Brutal Poodle — damn right. Also, and not at all controversial, Pueblo dynamite chilies are superior to Hatch: meatier, better flavor and less stringy.
Our list (see it here) stirred up plenty of discussion. Which chiles are better, Hatch or Pueblo? Which version of green chile is better, Colorado or New Mexico? And do you spell it chile or chili? The answer to these questions will always be subjective, but we can assure you that advertising has nothing to do with a place appearing on this list: Our green-chile lovers are out there all year, trying places around town and serving up their favorites.

What do you think is best? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]

KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

