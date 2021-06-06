Reader: It's Not a Dive Bar When It Fills With Hipsters

The Nob Hill Inn is a survivor, and just nabbed another Best Dive Bar award in the Best of Denver 2021.

After a rough year, bars are back across Colorado. In mid-April, the pandemic-related rule that watering holes must have a kitchen or some other food option in order to open finally dried up, and expanded hours and capacities soon followed. The end of restrictions couldn't come fast enough for our Best Dive Bar in 2021, Nob Hill Inn, which had weathered very tough times.

And some dives were sunk altogether.

But many of our old favorites are now back in business, as we shared in our list of the Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the roster, readers are also eager to raise a glass to their favorites — Don's Mixed Drinks! Monaghan's! — but they point to another challenge to true dive bars: hipsters. Warns Dwight:

It's not a dive bar once it fills up with hipsters.



Adds Ted:

Hipsters ruin everything.



Wonders Mark:

What would a hipster know about a real dive bar?



Responds Jason:



You have obviously not been to Carioca Cafe. It's the epitome of a dive, hipsters or not.



Says Stevie:



Nob Hill always reminds me of Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons.



Notes Alex:

I moved here from NOLA 21 years ago. I'm still looking for a real dive bar.

Suggests Michele:

All bars are dive bars here. Denver, the city of building's literally falling in your beer while you're drinking it. And let's not forget smelling like open sewers.

Concludes Eric:



It's definitely not the Denver of the ’70s, ’80s or ’90s. The dive bars are gone, the late-night porn shops are gone, the 24-hour joints are gone. blame progress, blame construction, blame the nanny state that thinks it knows better. Blame technology.

What's your favorite dive bar in Denver? Post a comment or share your list at editorial@westword.com.