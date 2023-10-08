Reader: Denver Is Not a Pizza City

Or so we suggested. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, some diners beg to differ. Says Eric:
I've lived a bunch of places and I've never had as much bad pizza as I've had in Denver. It almost always disappoints.Adds Paul:
Denver is not a pizza city.Responds Jason:
Denver has grown in leaps and bounds, in terms of quality pies. So people need to relax with it being "the worst pizza they've ever had." With that said, a) it's definitely still far from a "pizza city" and b) when places like Beau Jo's were the "tops of the pops" here for years...the bar was set pretty damn low.
Offers Richard:
Love Carl’s not only for the pizza and Peroni drafts, but where else can you find autographed 3 Stooges photos on the wall? Great North Denver vibe.Notes Lynne:
I love that Frank’s never updated the building. So funky and classic. Weirdly, I love their pizza best out of the to-go box…that certain essence of cardboard.Concludes Richard:
Ohhhhhh, the pizzas I’ve tried, and the ones I haven’t. A big hole in my heart still lingers for Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway. Gus and family ran a top-notch joint for 47 years…nobody has come close to a slice of cheese from them.Responds John:
Rico's in Englewood was the best NY style I found. Slight edge over Famous.What do you think about the pizza in Denver? What's your favorite spot, old or new? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].