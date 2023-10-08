 Is Denver a Pizza City? Diners Debate | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comment of the Day

Reader: Denver Is Not a Pizza City

Diners chew over our list of the best old-school joints in town.
October 8, 2023
Beau Jo's has been serving its mountain pies for fifty years.
Beau Jo's has been serving its mountain pies for fifty years. Beau Jo's
Share this:
Denver has become a pizza city, we declared in the intro to "The Best Old-School Pizza Restaurants to Try in Denver." High-quality choices abound, whether you're looking for a quick slice or a pie with a sourdough crust. But before all the trendy new choices invaded the city, Denver also had a host of old-school joints that continue to serve up quality pieces.

Or so we suggested. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, some diners beg to differ. Says Eric:
I've lived a bunch of places and I've never had as much bad pizza as I've had in Denver. It almost always disappoints.
Adds Paul: 
Denver is not a pizza city.
Responds Jason: 
Denver has grown in leaps and bounds, in terms of quality pies. So people need to relax with it being "the worst pizza they've ever had." With that said, a) it's definitely still far from a "pizza city" and b) when places like Beau Jo's were the "tops of the pops" here for years...the bar was set pretty damn low.

Offers Richard:
Love Carl’s not only for the pizza and Peroni drafts, but where else can you find autographed 3 Stooges photos on the wall? Great North Denver vibe.
Notes Lynne:
I love that Frank’s never updated the building. So funky and classic. Weirdly, I love their pizza best out of the to-go box…that certain essence of cardboard.
Concludes Richard:
Ohhhhhh, the pizzas I’ve tried, and the ones I haven’t. A big hole in my heart still lingers for Famous Pizza at 98 South Broadway. Gus and family ran a top-notch joint for 47 years…nobody has come close to a slice of cheese from them.
Responds John: 
Rico's in Englewood was the best NY style I found. Slight edge over Famous.
What do you think about the pizza in Denver? What's your favorite spot, old or new? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Every Opening and Closing This Week: So Many Roads Is on Pause and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: So Many Roads Is on Pause and More

By Molly Martin
The Best Boulder Restaurants for Students on a Budget

Recommended

The Best Boulder Restaurants for Students on a Budget

By Jacob Gorovoy
Italian Eatery Olivia Ready to Unveil Expansion, Launch Pasta-Making Classes and More

Food & Drink News

Italian Eatery Olivia Ready to Unveil Expansion, Launch Pasta-Making Classes and More

By Abigail Bliss
Local Home Brewer Invents Spray That Takes the Pain Out of Spicy Foods

Science

Local Home Brewer Invents Spray That Takes the Pain Out of Spicy Foods

By Helen Xu
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation