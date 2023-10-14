Every Opening and Closing This Week: Denver's First L&L Hawaiian Barbecue and More

Hawaiian fast-casual chain L&L already had two locations in Aurora, as well as one in Colorado Springs and a recent addition in Boulder. Now those working and living near downtown will have access to quick and affordable plate lunches, musubi and more, with an outpost in the shopping center off East Sixth Avenue and Lincoln.
There's a new fast-casual option in the Tech Center, too. Bopbowl is a Chipotle-like spin on Korean rice bowls, where you choose your base, protein, add-ons and toppings like corn salad and kimchi to create a filling meal.
Cherry Creek is now home to a bubble tea shop called Die Die Must Try, which is an expression that means "something so good, it’s worth a full send," according the the Chow family, who moved to Denver after living in Singapore for 24 years.
Those looking for late-night food have one more option, too, with the debut of the second Denver location of Gaia Masala, which serves everything from burgers and fries to chicken tikka cheesesteaks until 3 a.m.
Full Tank Food Park, the latest project from My Brother's Bar owner Danny Newman, has launched its first phase: The former gas station is now the permanent home of coffee cart Moonflower. In the coming months, Full Tank will add food trucks and a bar cart.
The latest project from the Culinary Creative Group is Kumoya, which serves Japanese small plates and sushi from chef Corey Baker; it opened this week in the former Tony P's space in LoHi.
Meow Wolf has opened a cocktail lounge, though it's only open to ticketed visitors to the immersive art destination or as a private event space. Sips (With a Z) also serves flatbread pizzas and charcuterie boards.
The Tejon Street location of Chicken Rebel has been transformed into Wilde, a brunch spot from the same owner.
Hoja in Platte Park has put its dine-in business on pause because of an ongoing Denver Water project that has limited access to the location. "Needless to say, this has had a negative impact on our business," its website announces. Owner Ben Susnick tells Westword, "We are temporarily closed due to construction, and can't wait to return in January."
And after reopening for a final sendoff party on October 8, the legendary Triangle Bar is closed "indefinitely." Read more of our coverage on this loss, including co-owner Scott Coors's views on how homeless encampments have affected the business and feedback from patrons who attended the farewell bash.
In other openings-and-closing news:
- The Philadelphia Filly cart, a longtime staple on the 16th Street Mall, is closing on October 20.
- Sour beer bar Goed Zuur also announced plans to shutter on October 22.
- Burns Family Artisan Ales will debut a second taproom in the former Dos Luces space on October 18.
Bopbowl, 8719 East Dry Creek Road, Centennial
Die Die Must Try, 250 Steele Street
Full Tank Food Park, 4200 West Colfax Avenue
Gaia Masala, 1530 Blake Street
Kumoya, 2400 West 32nd Avenue
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, 575 Lincoln Street
Sips (With a Z) at Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
Wilde, 3618 Tejon Street
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
Hoja, 1284 South Pearl Street
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].