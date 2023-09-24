Reader: Call Your Mother Is the In-N-Out of Bagels!

[
Says Josh:
Perfect location. This place will be slammed.
Adds Bobby:
Fantastic news. This building has been a condemned eyesore for my entire life, it seems like. So excited to see a great business moving in.
Notes unheckingbelievable:
Bagels were not overhyped. Everybody who works there seems to be happy. Big fan of this news.
Offers boulevard:
The black & white cookie is a revelation! Haven’t had such a tasty one since I lived in NYC!
Observes jepadgitt:
The In-N-Out Burger of bagels! Always a long line of peeps at the Tennyson location, but they have a great system for moving people on through.
Wonders Solodabz:
Why support great, locally owned restaurants when you can support a crappy, out-of-state chain?
Responds Casa Colorado:
Because the “great locally owned restaurants” are dogshit. Not a single one knows how to make an actual bagel.
Have you been to Call Your Mother? What do you think of its bagels? The other bagels in town? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
