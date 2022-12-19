Social Sightings: Six Restaurants Closing Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
For fans of the local dining scene, there's nothing worse than missing the chance to visit a restaurant you love one last time before it shutters. And as the end of the year draws near, you'll have to move fast to catch a last supper at a handful of restaurants slated to close over the next week.
Cajun Haus, one of several Asian Cajun concepts in town that serve crawfish, shrimp, crab and more, will be serving its last boils on December 23. If you're looking for similar options after it's gone, check out the Asian Cajun in Denver; Crawling Crab, Yabby Hut and Clawful in Lakewood; and Casian Seafood in Lafayette, which scored a James Beard nomination this year.
Address: 1225 South Federal Boulevard
Hop Alley will be shutting down after December 31, the closure is only temporary as construction is completed on a new addition to the space and some repairs are done to the original dining room. Lee hopes to reopen by early February. If you need a place to fill the Szechuan pepper-shaped hole in your heart while it's gone, check out Reckless Noodles, which opened in Capitol Hill on December 12; it has a similar vibe and goes bold on Asian flavors. Though the menu there is primarily Vietnamese, the Ma La Noodles are inspired by the chef's Chinese heritage and pack a sold Szechuan punch.
Address: 3500 Larimer Street
Bistro Vendôme, one of the eateries from chef Jennifer Jasinski's Crafted Concepts restaurant group, which also includes Rioja, Ultreia and Stoic & Genuine. While it won't return to the location it's been in for nearly two decades, Bistro Vendôme will make a comeback in a new neighborhood: It's set to reopen at 2267 Kearney Street in Park Hill, the former location of Tables, which shuttered in August. It might be a while before Bistro Vendôme 2.0 debuts, though, so you'll want to hurry to get a taste of its French fare in the original location; it will be open through January 1.
Address: 1420 Larimer Street
Russell's Smokehouse won't be returning after their final night on New Year's Eve. The restaurant group has another big project in the works, though. It recently signed on to operate the historic El Rancho in Evergreen, which is looking at a January reopening. The historic, 21,900-square-foot building, which is outfitted with brewing equipment, went up for sale in August following a messy situation that led to most of the staff resigning this past summer, forcing then-owner Paul Vincent to shut down.
Address: 1422 Larimer Street
City Cafe in the Golden Triangle neighborhood will close on January 5. The small deli is a go-to for workers in the area (and a favorite of many Westword staffers), but the building will soon be torn down as the entire block undergoes a transformation, with construction of an apartment/retail complex slated to begin soon. Owner Jenival Santos is looking for a new space for the breakfast and lunch eatery; in the meantime, don't miss your chance to swing by for a breakfast burrito or a meatloaf sandwich if it's on the specials menu.
Address: 726 Lincoln Street