Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Social Sightings: Three Themed Cocktail Bar Pop-Ups to Check Out

March 28, 2022 5:58AM

The House of Suntory pop-up at Death & Co. will run through April 30.
The House of Suntory pop-up at Death & Co. will run through April 30. Death & Co.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Death & Co., the cocktail bar inside RiNo's Ramble Hotel, has transformed its mezzanine space, the Suite 6A Bar, into The House on Suntory. The pop-up, whose theme focuses on the Japanese Sakura Festival, will run through April 30; the look is bright and elegant, with cherry blossoms throughout. The bar has its own special food and cocktail menu, too, with such options as fried chicken bao, sake, Japanese highballs and drinks like the Toki whiskey-based Seven Reys with brandy, apricot, shiitake and yuzu bitters. The House on Suntory is open Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to close.
Instagram: @deathandcompany
click to enlarge THE BRICK BAR
The Brick Bar
Over 1 million LEGO blocks will be used to create the Brick Bar, which is popping up at the Watering Bowl (5411 Leetsdale Drive) on April 1 and 2. The place will be packed with sculptures (and a ping-pong table) made entirely of building blocks, and you can make your own creations while sipping cocktails. The bar is all-ages during the day but 21 and up only after 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 and get you a ninety-minute session.
Instagram: @thebrickbars
THE LITTLE MERMAID EXPERIENCE/INSTAGRAM
The Little Mermaid Experience/Instagram
Starting in April, the Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience will run Thursdays through Sundays at Denver Pavilions (500 16th Street). The immersive theatrical event is based on Hans Christian Andersen's version of the popular tale. Tickets start at $59 for the ninety-minute experience, which includes three themed cocktails: the Enemy's Anemone, the Wicked Undertow and a Pearl of the Sea.
Instagram: @littlemermaidexperience
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation