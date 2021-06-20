Reader: What the Cluck? White Fence Farm Becoming Apartments?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Another dining landmark is about to bite the dust. After 45 years and more than 5 million orders of fried chicken, White Fence Farm shut its doors in 2018.

Now the fate of the property at 6263 West Jewell Avenue in Lakewood has been sealed. Crescent Communities, which bought the property with ParkProperty Capital on June 15 for $4.68 million, will build over 200 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments on the former farm complex.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the deal, some readers are crying fowl. Says Susan:

What the cluck? More apartments when we could have White Fence Farm fried chicken?



Adds Russ:

White Fence Farm was the best place for chicken in the whole city. So sad to see it lost to more unsightly apartments.



Responds Michael:



That was a supremely bizarre restaurant. Surprised it survived that long, but it could only do so in Lakewood. Glad the space is being used for a good purpose!

Recalls Josh:



Went there the last night they were open. Four-and-a-half-hour wait, and worth every second of it. That place will be missed!



Adds Suzanne:



My grandkids loved going there. It was a nice family atmosphere with fun things to do. Developers would have to step in and ruin another fine place.



Comments Jim:

Food was okay, but way better than more houses. Developers won't be satisfied until every square inch is covered with something that they make a buck on.

Counters Jessica:



I will miss White Fence Farms as a restaurant, but this looks like much-needed housing that will be more affordable and sustainable than McMansion sprawl, and the area needed some density. It’s so car-dependent there.



Concludes Chuck:



All the things that made Denver a special place to live are being torn down to build more housing that we don't have enough water for.



Did you ever go to White Fence Farm? What would you like to see done with the property? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.