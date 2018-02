Bruno Mars Announces Two Denver Concerts

Bruno Mars just announced that he's coming to Denver in September.

In October, Bruno Mars backed out of a Denver concert, promising to schedule a new date soon. For months, fans eagerly awaited word from him. At last, Mars has come through. Nearly a year after canceling the 2017 show, he's coming back — this time for two nights.

Mars will bring the 24K Magic World Tour to Denver's Pepsi Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 7, and Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Joining him will be Cardi B.