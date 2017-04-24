Kings of Leon Plan Another Colorado Show. Will They Actually Show Up?

Kings of Leon plans to come to Colorado in October 2017. Aaron Thackeray

We're excited that Kings of Leon has announced yet another Colorado show — this one at Red Rocks. But here's the question: Will the royal rockers actually play?

The last time the band was slated to be in town, drummer Nathan Followill was diagnosed with pneumonia and the outfit scratched its show. Fans lost their marbles and accused the band of making a habit of dodging out on shows.

John posted to Facebook:





This is our third time we have bought tick, planned the night, and then the show was cancelled. Twice in Cleveland and once in Detroit. This one is is the dagger in the heart. Took off work, paying for hotels, planned the kids for overnight. We just may need to find another band. KOL - come play a dive bar in my home town, we deserve it at this point. Show the great lakes some love fellas.



And Brandon wrote:



Stop getting fucked up and cancelling shows assholes.This is why most Americans think you suck. Go hang out in the UK where they put up with your bullshit.

If all goes according to plan, the Kings of Leon will play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 2.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. For more information, go to Live Nation or AXS or call 888-929-7849.

