menu

Kings of Leon Plan Another Colorado Show. Will They Actually Show Up?

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, April 17-20


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Kings of Leon Plan Another Colorado Show. Will They Actually Show Up?

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:54 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Kings of Leon plans to come to Colorado in October 2017.
Kings of Leon plans to come to Colorado in October 2017.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

We're excited that Kings of Leon has announced yet another Colorado show — this one at Red Rocks. But here's the question: Will the royal rockers actually play?

The last time the band was slated to be in town, drummer Nathan Followill was diagnosed with pneumonia and the outfit scratched its show. Fans lost their marbles and accused the band of making a habit of dodging out on shows.

Related Stories

John posted to Facebook:


This is our third time we have bought tick, planned the night, and then the show was cancelled. Twice in Cleveland and once in Detroit. This one is is the dagger in the heart. Took off work, paying for hotels, planned the kids for overnight. We just may need to find another band. KOL - come play a dive bar in my home town, we deserve it at this point. Show the great lakes some love fellas.


And Brandon wrote:

Stop getting fucked up and cancelling shows assholes.This is why most Americans think you suck. Go hang out in the UK where they put up with your bullshit.

If all goes according to plan, the Kings of Leon will play at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 2.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. For more information, go to Live Nation or AXS or call 888-929-7849.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >