menu

Prophets of Rage, Paper Bird and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Toto Singer Joseph Williams Hospitalized in Denver, Cancels Show


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Prophets of Rage, Paper Bird and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 10:52 a.m.
By Westword Music
Prophets of Rage headline Red Rocks tomorrow.
Prophets of Rage headline Red Rocks tomorrow.
Hannah Verbeuren via LA Weekly
A A

Prophets of Rage, featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill and Public Enemy, take over Red Rocks tomorrow night while Bonnie Raitt is at the venue on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Blind Pilot at the Ogden Theatre, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at the Bluebird Theater and Paper Bird is at Twist & Shout. See our full picks below.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Film on the Rocks  
$15, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Belle Noire
$8, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall 

Gentle Spirit
$8, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Charla Bevan
$10-$15, 7 p.m. Dazzle Restaurant & Lounge

Jeff Hamilton Trio (also September 7) 
$19/$25, 7:30 p.m. Nocturne

Related Stories

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Prophets of Rage
$54.50-$89.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Simian Mobile Disco
$10, 9 p.m. Club Vinyl

Blind Pilot
$22/$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Russian Circles
$20.75-$30, 7 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Allah-Las
$13/$15, 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
$15-$18, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Upcoming Events

Raul Midon
$25-$30, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Mirah
$12, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Bonnie Raitt
$30-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Cult of the Lost Cause
$10/$13, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Fishbone
$15/$20, Aggie Theatre

Paper Bird
free, 6 p.m. Twist & Shout

Wishbone Ash
$30-$50, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Blue Stax
$15, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Gringo Star
$10, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Ogden Theatre
More Info
More Info

935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218

303-832-1874

www.ogdentheatre.com

miles
The Soiled Dove Underground
More Info
More Info

7401 E. 1st Ave.
Denver, CO 80230

303-366-0007

www.soileddove.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >