Prophets of Rage, Paper Bird and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Prophets of Rage headline Red Rocks tomorrow.
Hannah Verbeuren via LA Weekly
Prophets of Rage, featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill and Public Enemy, take over Red Rocks tomorrow night while Bonnie Raitt is at the venue on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Blind Pilot at the Ogden Theatre, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at the Bluebird Theater and Paper Bird is at Twist & Shout. See our full picks below.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Film on the Rocks
$15, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Belle Noire
$8, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Gentle Spirit
$8, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge
Charla Bevan
$10-$15, 7 p.m. Dazzle Restaurant & Lounge
Jeff Hamilton Trio (also September 7)
$19/$25, 7:30 p.m. Nocturne
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Prophets of Rage
$54.50-$89.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Simian Mobile Disco
$10, 9 p.m. Club Vinyl
Blind Pilot
$22/$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Russian Circles
$20.75-$30, 7 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Allah-Las
$13/$15, 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears
$15-$18, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Raul Midon
$25-$30, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Mirah
$12, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Bonnie Raitt
$30-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Cult of the Lost Cause
$10/$13, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Fishbone
$15/$20, Aggie Theatre
Paper Bird
free, 6 p.m. Twist & Shout
Wishbone Ash
$30-$50, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Blue Stax
$15, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Gringo Star
$10, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge
