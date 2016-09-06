Prophets of Rage, Paper Bird and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Prophets of Rage headline Red Rocks tomorrow. Hannah Verbeuren via LA Weekly

Prophets of Rage, featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill and Public Enemy, take over Red Rocks tomorrow night while Bonnie Raitt is at the venue on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes Blind Pilot at the Ogden Theatre, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears at the Bluebird Theater and Paper Bird is at Twist & Shout. See our full picks below.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Film on the Rocks

$15, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Belle Noire

$8, 7 p.m. Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Gentle Spirit

$8, 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Charla Bevan

$10-$15, 7 p.m. Dazzle Restaurant & Lounge

Jeff Hamilton Trio (also September 7)

$19/$25, 7:30 p.m. Nocturne

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Prophets of Rage

$54.50-$89.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Simian Mobile Disco

$10, 9 p.m. Club Vinyl

Blind Pilot

$22/$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Russian Circles

$20.75-$30, 7 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Allah-Las

$13/$15, 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears

$15-$18, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Raul Midon

$25-$30, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Mirah

$12, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Bonnie Raitt

$30-$125, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Cult of the Lost Cause

$10/$13, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Fishbone

$15/$20, Aggie Theatre

Paper Bird

free, 6 p.m. Twist & Shout

Wishbone Ash

$30-$50, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Blue Stax

$15, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Gringo Star

$10, 9 p.m. Lost Lake Lounge