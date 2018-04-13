Rubedo Drops Music Video Ahead of Meow Wolf-Sponsored Party

The Denver rockers in Rubedo have released a second music video off of their album Vaca, for the song "Tell a New Story." It stars actor Joe Tabano and young people from Youth on Record, Birdseed Collective and American Music School.
Directed by Ric Remington with animation by Mitch Pond, the video opens with a retro animated-title sequence. Then a nerdy teacher, played by Tabano, stands in front of a group of young students and says to the kids: "Good morning, class. Today we're going to talk about what we want to be when we grow up."
One student says he hopes to be a traveler. "Remember, you have to value people over materials, and you'll have to keep an open mind," cautions the teacher.
When he asks another student, Billy, what he wants to do when he grows up, a girl chimes in: "Billy wants to work on Wall Street," and the class erupts in laughter.
The teacher tells the class, "Billy is not going to be materialistic," and Billy looks downright flummoxed.
Then the brooding song "Tell a New Story" begins. The video chronicles Billy growing up to be a Fox News-watching, money-fixated adult who is eventually arrested, presumably for white-collar crimes, and then condemned to a life of misery, while those kids who didn't focus on materialism appear to be having a great life, sitting around backyard fires, laughing and socializing.
The video is being released at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14, ahead of a free party at Camp Kalamath thrown by Meow Wolf — the Santa Fe-based immersive arts space that is building an outpost in Denver.
Artworks by Tom Bond, Max Kauffman, Elissa Eaton, Anthony Garcia, Victor Escobedo, Sam Pierson, Jon Koalenz, Jamie Molina and Pedro Barrios will be on display, and Nocando, Cult Tourist, Duster and
DJ Erin Stereo will perform in addition to Rubedo.
For more information and to RSVP (which is required), go to the event's Facebook page.
