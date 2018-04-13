 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Joe Tabano stars in Rubedo's latest music video, "Tell a New Story."EXPAND
Joe Tabano stars in Rubedo's latest music video, "Tell a New Story."
Courtesy of Rubedo

Rubedo Drops Music Video Ahead of Meow Wolf-Sponsored Party

Kyle Harris | April 13, 2018 | 6:32am
AA

The Denver rockers in Rubedo have released a second music video off of their album Vaca, for the song "Tell a New Story." It stars actor Joe Tabano and young people from Youth on Record, Birdseed Collective and American Music School.

Directed by Ric Remington with animation by Mitch Pond, the video opens with a retro animated-title sequence. Then a nerdy teacher, played by Tabano, stands in front of a group of young students and says to the kids: "Good morning, class. Today we're going to talk about what we want to be when we grow up."

Related Stories

One student says he hopes to be a traveler. "Remember, you have to value people over materials, and you'll have to keep an open mind," cautions the teacher.

When he asks another student, Billy, what he wants to do when he grows up, a girl chimes in: "Billy wants to work on Wall Street," and the class erupts in laughter.

The teacher tells the class, "Billy is not going to be materialistic," and Billy looks downright flummoxed.

Then the brooding song "Tell a New Story" begins. The video chronicles Billy growing up to be a Fox News-watching, money-fixated adult who is eventually arrested, presumably for white-collar crimes, and then condemned to a life of misery, while those kids who didn't focus on materialism appear to be having a great life, sitting around backyard fires, laughing and socializing.

The video is being released at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14, ahead of a free party at Camp Kalamath thrown by Meow Wolf — the Santa Fe-based immersive arts space that is building an outpost in Denver.

Artworks by Tom Bond, Max Kauffman, Elissa Eaton, Anthony Garcia, Victor Escobedo, Sam Pierson, Jon Koalenz, Jamie Molina and Pedro Barrios will be on display, and Nocando, Cult Tourist, Duster and
DJ Erin Stereo will perform in addition to Rubedo.

For more information and to RSVP (which is required), go to the event's Facebook page.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >