Rubedo Drops Music Video Ahead of Meow Wolf-Sponsored Party

The Denver rockers in Rubedo have released a second music video off of their album Vaca, for the song "Tell a New Story." It stars actor Joe Tabano and young people from Youth on Record, Birdseed Collective and American Music School.

Directed by Ric Remington with animation by Mitch Pond, the video opens with a retro animated-title sequence. Then a nerdy teacher, played by Tabano, stands in front of a group of young students and says to the kids: "Good morning, class. Today we're going to talk about what we want to be when we grow up."

One student says he hopes to be a traveler. "Remember, you have to value people over materials, and you'll have to keep an open mind," cautions the teacher.