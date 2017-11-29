Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities

Google reveals what you most want to know about 9News forecaster Kathy Sabine, among others.

We recently revisited one of our most popular posts of 2014 by finding out what questions Google wants answered about ten of Colorado's biggest celebrities right now. But our fair state has more stars than that, as you'll see below in our latest look at the questions most frequently posed about Colorado luminaries by people using the search engine.

As before, we deployed a simple formula — typing the word "is" and a noteworthy name into the query box, thereby generating a list of the most popular searches for that person.

Related Stories Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten Colorado Celebrities