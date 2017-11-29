Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities

We recently revisited one of our most popular posts of 2014 by finding out what questions Google wants answered about ten of Colorado's biggest celebrities right now. But our fair state has more stars than that, as you'll see below in our latest look at the questions most frequently posed about Colorado luminaries by people using the search engine.
As before, we deployed a simple formula — typing the word "is" and a noteworthy name into the query box, thereby generating a list of the most popular searches for that person.
Our previous roster included folks from the worlds of sports (John Elway, Von Miller), politics (Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper), entertainment (T.J. Miller) and local TV (Kyle Clark). There's a similar mix this time around — and more amusing and/or head-scratching responses, too.
Check out the photo-illustrated results below.
Ryan Tedder
OneRepublic front man, Beyoncé and Adele collaborator and Denver booster
Google wants to know...if he's nice.
Michael Bennet
U.S. Senator
Google wants to know...if you're actually searching for Seattle Seahawk Michael Bennett (who, as you can see, spells his last name differently).
Pam Grier
Actress known for kickass action flicks from the 1970s, plus more recent fare such as The Man With the Iron Fists.
Google wants to know...if she's related to ex-football player turned actor Rosey Grier or comedian David Alan Grier (Rosey Grier is her cousin; she's not related to David Alan Grier).
The Fray
One of the most successful bands ever to come from Colorado
Google wants to know...if the Fray is emo (you'll have to decide that for yourself).
Candice King
Actress on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.
Google wants to know...who she's married to (Joe King of The Fray, which is why she's spent so much time here in recent years)
Vance Joseph
Denver Broncos head coach
Google wants to know...if he's related to former Nebraska quarterback and longtime college coach Mickey Joseph (they're brothers).
Nolan Arenado
The best player for your Colorado Rockies
Google wants to know...if he's Italian (he's of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent).
Jeremy Bloom
Olympic skier, former NFL player and successful entrepreneur.
Google wants to know...if he's related to Orlando Bloom (nope, but his sister is Molly Bloom, subject of the fine new movie Molly's Game ).
Itchy-O
Experimental performance group and recent winner of a Westword Music Showcase award.
Google wants to know...well, actually, Google thinks what you're really curious about is if an itchy vagina might mean women who don't know how to spell "vagina" might be pregnant.
Kathy Sabine
9News forecaster
Google wants to know...how tall she is (so much, in fact, that the question appears twice).
