Google reveals what you most want to know about 9News forecaster Kathy Sabine, among others.
Google reveals what you most want to know about 9News forecaster Kathy Sabine, among others.
File photo

Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities

Michael Roberts | November 29, 2017 | 5:41am
AA

We recently revisited one of our most popular posts of 2014 by finding out what questions Google wants answered about ten of Colorado's biggest celebrities right now. But our fair state has more stars than that, as you'll see below in our latest look at the questions most frequently posed about Colorado luminaries by people using the search engine.

As before, we deployed a simple formula — typing the word "is" and a noteworthy name into the query box, thereby generating a list of the most popular searches for that person.

Our previous roster included folks from the worlds of sports (John Elway, Von Miller), politics (Cory Gardner, John Hickenlooper), entertainment (T.J. Miller) and local TV (Kyle Clark). There's a similar mix this time around — and more amusing and/or head-scratching responses, too.

Check out the photo-illustrated results below.

Ryan Tedder
OneRepublic front man, Beyoncé and Adele collaborator and Denver booster

Google wants to know...if he's nice.

Ryan Tedder fronting OneRepublic.
Ryan Tedder fronting OneRepublic.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (3)
Google search

Michael Bennet
U.S. Senator

Google wants to know...if you're actually searching for Seattle Seahawk Michael Bennett (who, as you can see, spells his last name differently).

Senator Michael Bennet on the campaign trail in 2016.
Senator Michael Bennet on the campaign trail in 2016.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (5)
Google search

Pam Grier
Actress known for kickass action flicks from the 1970s, plus more recent fare such as The Man With the Iron Fists.

Google wants to know...if she's related to ex-football player turned actor Rosey Grier or comedian David Alan Grier (Rosey Grier is her cousin; she's not related to David Alan Grier).

Pam Grier having a blast in 1973's Coffy.
Pam Grier having a blast in 1973's Coffy.
File photo.
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (7)
Google search

The Fray
One of the most successful bands ever to come from Colorado

Google wants to know...if the Fray is emo (you'll have to decide that for yourself).

The Fray strike a pose.
The Fray strike a pose.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (9)
Google search

Candice King
Actress on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Google wants to know...who she's married to (Joe King of The Fray, which is why she's spent so much time here in recent years)

Actress Candice King has a fondness for The Fray — or at least one member of the group.
Actress Candice King has a fondness for The Fray — or at least one member of the group.
YouTube file photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (11)
Google search

Vance Joseph
Denver Broncos head coach

Google wants to know...if he's related to former Nebraska quarterback and longtime college coach Mickey Joseph (they're brothers).

Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph on the spot.
Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph on the spot.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (13)
Google search

Nolan Arenado
The best player for your Colorado Rockies

Google wants to know...if he's Italian (he's of Cuban and Puerto Rican descent).

The Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado.
The Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (15)
Google search

Jeremy Bloom
Olympic skier, former NFL player and successful entrepreneur.

Google wants to know...if he's related to Orlando Bloom (nope, but his sister is Molly Bloom, subject of the fine new movie Molly's Game ).

Jeremy Bloom with his grandmother during a recent appearance at the Denver Film Festival.EXPAND
Jeremy Bloom with his grandmother during a recent appearance at the Denver Film Festival.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (17)
Google search

Itchy-O
Experimental performance group and recent winner of a Westword Music Showcase award.

Google wants to know...well, actually, Google thinks what you're really curious about is if an itchy vagina might mean women who don't know how to spell "vagina" might be pregnant.

Itchy-O in action.
Itchy-O in action.
File photo
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (19)
Google search

Kathy Sabine
9News forecaster

Google wants to know...how tall she is (so much, in fact, that the question appears twice).

Kathy Sabine as rendered by cartoonist extraordinaire Kenny Be.
Kathy Sabine as rendered by cartoonist extraordinaire Kenny Be.
Kenny Be
Questions Google Wants Answered About Ten More Colorado Celebrities (21)
Google search
 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

