Reader: Why Is Denver Kowtowing to the Needs of Drug Users and Addicts?

The Denver Library's central branch was the site of at least six overdoses during the first three months of last year.

Last week, state lawmakers withdrew a bill in the General Assembly that would have created a pilot project for a "supervised injection site" in Denver for intravenous drug users. The project would have mirrored a safe-injection site in Vancouver, one of the few in North America.

The move disappointed local advocates of safe-injection sites, who view them as a way to manage the opioid crisis. "We already have a safe-use site in Denver," Herod told us late last month. "It's operated illegally, and it's operating because of need. That's our Denver Public Library" — specifically the central branch at 10 West 14th Avenue Parkway, where six people overdosed during the first three months of 2017 alone — "and it's a huge problem. We need to move that population away from the library, and away from the bathrooms in coffee shops and restaurants, and move them to a place where they can get connected with services."

Readers weighed in on safe-injection sites and the role the Central Library plays in the opioid crisis in Denver.