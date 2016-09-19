100 Favorite Dishes: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern, Diego's
|
Every day is Christmas at Gray's Coors Tavern.
Westword
No. 60-61: Sloppers at Diego's and Gray's Coors Tavern
Pueblo has several culinary claims to fame (including the Super Pass Key sausage sandwich), but none bigger than the slopper, which landed on the foodie map after a story on the Travel Channel in 2010 that featured Gray's Coors Tavern, a classic Pueblo watering hole credited with inventing the dish. This spot has had only two owners since it became Johnny's Coors Tavern in 1934 (and it had been a railroad bar — and allegedly a place of ill repute — before that); by the time it became Gray's Coors Tavern in 1983, the kitchen had already made its greatest contribution to Colorado's culinary scene: the slopper, which the bar started serving in the '50s.
The recipe is simple: two grilled burger patties, with American cheese, served open-faced on a bun in a bowl — then smothered with either housemade green chile or red (more of a con carne than a New Mexican red) or both for an early Christmas, with the option of onions and even French fries on top.
But you don't have to travel to Pueblo to get a decent slopper. Tony Terrone's family opened its first restaurant in Pueblo in 1959, and today it's an institution in that city. But there's also an offshoot of Diego's Mexican Food and Cantina at 1600 Champa Street, an underground eatery that's a pleasant surprise off the 16th Street Mall. So is the slopper, which is a particularly hot commodity at this time of year, when a fresh crop of Pueblo chiles give extra power to that mean green.
Get it while it's hot.
|
The slopper at Diego's.
Westword
Related Location
1600 Champa St.
Denver, CO 80202
