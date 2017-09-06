Fantastic French Croissants at Eleven Denver Bakeries

Considering the distance — in both miles and elevation — between Denver and Paris, a good French croissant is surprisingly easy to find in the metro area. But for a great one, you'll need to search a little longer. Traditional almond and chocolate croissants, savory croissants, and contemporary twists like strawberries and cream are available throughout Denver and the surrounding suburbs, if you know where to look. Here are eleven bakeries, listed in alphabetical order, that turn out great croissants in several different styles.

Babettes Bakery

3350 Brighton Boulevard

303-993-8602

The dark, caramelized crust of Babettes baked goods makes for striking croissants. Find the artisan bakery's crackly butter, chocolate, chocolate-almond and ham-and-cheese croissants at the Source in River North, or at some of Denver's local coffee shops, including Little Owl and Lula Rose General Store.

Detour's butter croissant. Detour Bakery

Detour Bakery

1479 South Holly Street

303-756-2020

Chocolate, almond, apricot, blueberry, apple, nutella, and chocolate caramel pecan are just a few of the croissant flavors available at this neighborhood bakery in Virginia Village. Go early, because the selection can get cleaned out by those in the know.

Grateful Bread Company's chocolate croissant. Veronica Penney

Grateful Bread Company

425 Violet Street

303-681-5406

If you want to snag a croissant from Grateful Bread Company in Golden, plan to go between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, when the retail store is open. Otherwise, croissants are available at a selection of coffee shops across the Denver metro area. The bakery also notes that the retail shop won't be open on September 9, so check the Grateful Bread Facebook page before you make your next visit.

Almond and chocolate croissants by Izzio Bakery. Veronica Penney

Izzio Bakery at the Denver Central Market

2669 Larimer Street

720-381-0260

Izzio's Bakery in RiNo is a convenient croissant stop for the downtown Denver crowd and offers ham-and-cheese, almond, chocolate and butter croissants. While you're at the market, round out your pastry snack with coffee from Crema Bodega.

A traditional butter croissant at Katherine's French Bakery. Veronica Penney

Katherine's French Bakery

728 South University Boulevard

303-282-5888

Katherine's French Bakery specializes in European pastries and quiche, but also serves crepes, soups and salads. The bakery maintains its own potager (kitchen garden), giving a fresh touch to lunchtime to go with your croissant selection. The location near Washington Park in the Belcaro neighborhood is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A platter of La Fillette's butter croissants. Veronica Penney

La Fillette

4416 Eighth Avenue

303-355-0022

Like any self-respecting French bakery, La Fillette serves up the classics: butter, almond and chocolate croissants. Breakfast is a special treat if you have your egg sandwich made on a fresh, crackly croissant. La Fillette is open at 7 a.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. on weekends , and closed on Tuesday.

The almond croissant at Mercantile's market. Veronica Penney

Mercantile Dining & Provision

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3733

Dinner at chef/owner Alex Seidel's Union Station eatery is a special occasion, but Mercantile's market opens at 7 a.m. every day and serves up coffee, sandwiches and a selection of pastries. Croissant flavors include plain, almond and chocolate — each a luxury that can quickly become a daily habit.

A savory spinach, red onion and feta croissant from Moxie. Veronica Penney

Moxie Bread Co.

641 Main Street, Louisville

720-420-9616

Moxie in Louisville is well worth the drive north. The little bakery in an old house turns out an impressive assortment of croissants daily, including classic chocolate, almond and butter, as well as savory meat-and-cheese or veggie-and-cheese croissants. Stock up if you don't live nearby, but don't blame us if not all of your croissants make it home.

The almond apricot croissant at Rolling Pin Bakeshop. Veronica Penney

Rolling Pin Bakeshop

2716 Welton Street

720-708-3026

Rolling Pin Bakeshop's croissants take three days to make and have over eighty layers of flaky, puffy dough. Flavors include ham and Gruyère, almond, apricot almond, chocolate, and plain butter. One of the newer bakeries in town, the Rolling Pin opened in Five Points less than a year ago.

Trompeau's savory ham-and-cheese croissant. Veronica Penney

Trompeau Bakery

2950 South Broadway, Englewood

303-777-7222

Trompeau's Englewood location opens at 6 a.m. on weekdays, which leaves plenty of time for a pre-work croissant run. It offers all the classic flavors, plus savory mushroom, turkey-and-Swiss and ham-and-Swiss croissants, as well as sweeter fillings like peach almond, blueberry almond, raisin, lemon, and raspberry.

Wooden Spoon's traditional butter croissant. Veronica Penney

Wooden Spoon Cafe & Bakery

2418 West 32nd Avenue

303-999-0327

Wooden Spoon serves classic butter, chocolate, and almond croissants. You'll feel a little cosmopolitan when you stop in at this Highland bakery; even the two-seater tables are reminiscent of a French cafe.