Fantastic French Croissants at Eleven Denver Bakeries

Considering the distance — in both miles and elevation — between Denver and Paris, a good French croissant is surprisingly easy to find in the metro area. But for a great one, you'll need to search a little longer. Traditional almond and chocolate croissants, savory croissants, and contemporary twists like strawberries and cream are available throughout Denver and the surrounding suburbs, if you know where to look. Here are eleven bakeries, listed in alphabetical order, that turn out great croissants in several different styles.
Chocolate almond and butter croissants at Babettes Artisan Breads.
Veronica Penney
Babettes Bakery
3350 Brighton Boulevard
303-993-8602
The dark, caramelized crust of Babettes baked goods makes for striking croissants. Find the artisan bakery's crackly butter, chocolate, chocolate-almond and ham-and-cheese croissants at the Source in River North, or at some of Denver's local coffee shops, including Little Owl and Lula Rose General Store.
Detour's butter croissant.
Detour Bakery
1479 South Holly Street
303-756-2020
Chocolate, almond, apricot, blueberry, apple, nutella, and chocolate caramel pecan are just a few of the croissant flavors available at this neighborhood bakery in Virginia Village. Go early, because the selection can get cleaned out by those in the know.
Grateful Bread Company's chocolate croissant.
Veronica Penney
Grateful Bread Company
425 Violet Street
303-681-5406
If you want to snag a croissant from Grateful Bread Company in Golden, plan to go between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, when the retail store is open. Otherwise, croissants are available at a selection of coffee shops across the Denver metro area. The bakery also notes that the retail shop won't be open on September 9, so check the Grateful Bread Facebook page before you make your next visit.
Almond and chocolate croissants by Izzio Bakery.
Veronica Penney
Izzio Bakery at the Denver Central Market
2669 Larimer Street
720-381-0260
Izzio's Bakery in RiNo is a convenient croissant stop for the downtown Denver crowd and offers ham-and-cheese, almond, chocolate and butter croissants. While you're at the market, round out your pastry snack with coffee from Crema Bodega.
A traditional butter croissant at Katherine's French Bakery.
Veronica Penney
Katherine's French Bakery
728 South University Boulevard
303-282-5888
Katherine's French Bakery specializes in European pastries and quiche, but also serves crepes, soups and salads. The bakery maintains its own potager (kitchen garden), giving a fresh touch to lunchtime to go with your croissant selection. The location near Washington Park in the Belcaro neighborhood is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A platter of La Fillette's butter croissants.
Veronica Penney
La Fillette
4416 Eighth Avenue
303-355-0022
Like any self-respecting French bakery, La Fillette serves up the classics: butter, almond and chocolate croissants. Breakfast is a special treat if you have your egg sandwich made on a fresh, crackly croissant. La Fillette is open at 7 a.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. on
The almond croissant at Mercantile's market.
Veronica Penney
Mercantile Dining & Provision
1701 Wynkoop Street
720-460-3733
Dinner at chef/owner Alex Seidel's Union Station eatery is a special occasion, but Mercantile's market opens at 7 a.m.
A savory spinach, red onion and feta croissant from Moxie.
Veronica Penney
Moxie Bread Co.
641 Main Street, Louisville
720-420-9616
Moxie in Louisville is well worth the drive north. The little bakery in an old house turns out an impressive assortment of croissants daily, including classic chocolate, almond and butter, as well as savory meat-and-cheese or veggie-and-cheese croissants. Stock up if you don't live nearby, but don't blame us if not all of your croissants make it home.
The almond apricot croissant at Rolling Pin Bakeshop.
Veronica Penney
Rolling Pin Bakeshop
2716 Welton Street
720-708-3026
Rolling Pin Bakeshop's croissants take three days to make and have over eighty layers of flaky, puffy dough. Flavors include ham and Gruyère, almond, apricot almond, chocolate, and plain butter. One of the newer bakeries in town, the Rolling Pin opened in Five Points less than a year ago.
Trompeau's savory ham-and-cheese croissant.
Veronica Penney
Trompeau Bakery
2950 South Broadway, Englewood
303-777-7222
Wooden Spoon's traditional butter croissant.
Veronica Penney
Wooden Spoon Cafe & Bakery
2418 West 32nd Avenue
303-999-0327
Wooden Spoon serves classic butter, chocolate, and almond croissants. You'll feel a little cosmopolitan when you stop in at this Highland bakery; even the two-seater tables are reminiscent of a French cafe.
