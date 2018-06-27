The Ten Best Denver Food and Drink Events for Independence Day

It's a sad day when our nation's birthday falls on a Wednesday. How are we dedicated citizens supposed to honor our freedoms by drinking too much, stuffing our bellies and shooting off fireworks — and then still show up to work bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on Thursday? We can't help you with your hangover, but we can provide a list of places to dine and drink throughout the Fourth of July. Here are ten of the best Independence Day events for eats and drinks.

You can get your morning cup of joe with or without bourbon at the Bluegrass.

The Bluegrass

7415 Grandview Street, Arvada

720-338-6683

Being an American doesn't have anything to do with you color, creed or birthplace. It doesn't matter what language you speak. What unites us all as a nation in 2018 is our love of brunch; it's practically enshrined in the Constitution at this point. So who's going to pass up brunch on a weekday? Not the Bluegrass, which is serving its full brunch menu (it pays homage to the many immigrants who made America great in the form of breakfast pizza, burritos and French toast) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, along with bottomless mimosas and Bloodys. Start the holiday off right (i.e., tipsy), then get out there and light some illegal fireworks.

EXPAND Start at Avery with a run; finish with a beer. Avery Brewing

Avery Brewing Company

4910 Nautilus Court, Boulder

303-440-4324

If you're truly committed to the celebrating the birth of a nation (even though it falls on a Wednesday, damn that five-day work week), you need to work hard. And there's nothing that's more challenging (to your legs, if not your liver) than Avery's "4 on the 4th" 4K race that starts at 9 a.m. and ends with breakfast and beer at the brewery. Age-group winners — over 21, of course — will receive a case of brews, with overall winners getting their weight in Avery beer. That's an opportunity worth racing for; register ($40) at active.com.

Size is patriotic the Highland Fourth of July parade and picnic. Go yuuuuuge. Courtesy Highland 4th of July Parade (annual event) Facebook

Highland Fourth of July Parade and Picnic

Hirshorn Park

16th and Erie streets

This Fourth of July, consider the eternal question: Does size really matter? The answer — definitively — is yes, especially when it comes to hot dogs and ice cream sundaes. But before the big guns come out, engage in some holiday foreplay with Highland's annual bike parade, which steps off from West 32nd Avenue and Clay Street at 9:30 a.m., before wending its way down Tejon Street to Hirshorn Park, where free hot dogs will be handed out and Little Man Ice Cream will be creating a 200-foot long sundae — which will definitely have you appreciating its immensity.

Did someone say beer? Miles Chrisinger

Declaration Brewing Company

2030 South Cherokee Street

303-955-7410

declarationbrewing.com

One of the best brewery patios in town — boasting ample seating, plush couches, games galore and legal access for your furry friends — is celebrating the day with one of the best meals known to man: whole roast pig. This little piggy will be prepared kalua style and served with sticky rice, kale salad, coconut sweet potatoes and a pint of beer, all for just $20. Still hungry? There's a pie-eating contest at 4 p.m., and live music to lull you into a food coma starting at 5 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. and admission to this "brew-luau" is free.

Acreage's view is even better without snow. Courtesy Acreage Facebook

Acreage

1380 Horizon Avenue, Lafayette

720-443-3007

acreageco.com

Boulder County's best vista for fireworks this summer is a farmhouse on a hill. Acreage, the cidery and restaurant opened by Stem Ciders earlier this year, is a delightful contradiction: Its community seating is comfortable and relaxed; its beer garden is a wraparound patio that serves up uninterrupted views of the surrounding land and foothills; it's a counter-service joint with sit-down prices. But somehow it all works, which makes it a clear choice to watch northern firework displays. Bluegrass purveyors the Lonesome Days will be taking the stage at 5 p.m., but doors open at noon, so show up early and settle in with a cider or three.

EXPAND The Post Brewing Co. wants YOU to show up for $5 cocktails. Mark Antonation

The Post Brewing Co.

2200 South Broadway

720-466-5699

postbrewing.com

All of the Post's locations are dishing up barbecue specials and picnic baskets packed with fried chicken for the Fourth, but our bet for the best party is at the company's Rosedale outpost, which opens its doors at noon. That's because in addition to its ’cue plate (links, bird, ribs and sides) for $18, the bar is mixing Red, White and Blue cocktails for a mere $5, and happy-hour pricing will run from 4 to 8 p.m. There will also be cornhole on the patio all day and live music starting at 1 p.m. The only thing more American than fried chicken is apple pie, and the joint will probably have some of that on hand, too — so don't miss out on the quintessential American birthday bash.

EXPAND This Fourth of July, Truck Stop is as American as...lobster rolls. Nikki A. Rae Photography

Truck Stop

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street

720-413-7833

truckstoprally.com

This great nation was founded on the concept of liberty, and in addition to our inalienable, constitutionally guaranteed freedoms (speech, religion, press), this food truck rally promises another: lunch. From 1 to 8 p.m., nearly twenty food trucks will be offering everything from sopes to sandwiches to shawarma to surf and turf. Oskar Blues and Infinite Monkey Theorem will help you wet your whistle, and bands and DJs will be performing all afternoon.

Strange Craft and Wit's End will have grills set up on their patio; just show up with food. Courtesy Strange Craft Beer Company Facebook

Strange Craft Beer Company and Wit's End Brewing

1330 Zuni Street

720-985-2337

strangecraft.com

303-459-4379

witsendbrewing.com

What's a cookout-loving Millennial to do for Independence Day when he can't fit a grill on his tiny apartment patio? There's always the possibility of wandering around the neighborhood with a bag of hot dog buns until he smells smoke and then crash that party, but it would be far less awkward if he just headed over to Strange Craft and Wit's End for the day. The beer garden — complete with grills, tongs and spatulas — will open at 3 p.m.; all you need to do is show up with meat, fixings and the ability not to set anything on fire (though water balloons will be available to extinguish the flames if you decide to serve that dog extra-extra-crispy).

EXPAND Head to the Fort Restaurant for great views of Front Range fireworks. Courtesy The Fort Restaurant Facebook

The Fort Restaurant

19192 Highway 8, Morrison

303-697-4771

thefort.com

For the most panoramic view of the city skyline this Fourth, head up the hill to the legendary Fort Restaurant and snag a table on its patio. You'll be able to enjoy firework shows from Westminster to Parker while enjoying the food that sustained pioneering Coloradans and mountain men: meat. This is no outing for vegetarians; the menu is dominated by animal protein and, as expected, the kitchen knows its way around a slab of meat. The evening's special is a half-rack of bison ribs and half-rack of pork ribs with cherry pie for dessert; make sure you call early for reservations to ensure that you get the best seat in the city.

EXPAND Corrida's rooftop patio will offer a great vantage point for Fourth of July pyrotechnics. Danielle Lirette

Corrida

1023 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-444-1333

corridaboulder.com

It may not be the most ’Murican of celebrations, but Corrida's American Takeover promises to be one of the most scrumptious. The Iberian steakhouse is is giving a nod to classic Fourth of July picnic food (corn on the cob, potato salad and coleslaw will be served), but the main attraction will be the whole roasted pig. Get there early — the event runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m. — and be the first in line so you can call dibs on the tail and cheeks. Tickets ($125 at eventbrite.com) aren't for the frugal, but they come with Spanish food, drinks and an unparalleled view of fireworks exploding over the Flatirons from Corrida's rooftop patio.