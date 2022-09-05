Readers: Graffiti Is More Interesting Than Brick Walls

"We've had people break in, and others spray-paint the shop," says Kerry O'Brien, who opened Bar 404 at 404 Broadway late last year. "One of the last vandalism occurrences was someone spray-painted our windows with some sort of acid that ate into the window. We had three companies come in to try and fuss it out, but this particular paint went so deep into the window that when they tried to clean it, the window turned into a foggy mess. The worst part is that every time we repair them, someone comes back and spray-paints all over again."
But as the comments on the Westword Facebook post of our tagging story show, art is in the eye of the beholder. Says Josh:
Graffiti is more interesting than brick walls. Some people enjoy color and expression more than a bunch of boring buildings that all look the same.Adds Ed;
If they embraced it like they do in RiNo, it could add some culture to otherwise bland areas. If you let your wall be used by the right artist, it can actually add value.Counters Vic:
I feel that two things should happen to graffiti vandals, besides being found guilty in court:Comments Joseph
1. They should be spray-painted on most their body, including genitalia.
2. They should be made to remove their defacement by hand with a scrub brush.
Denver looooves their corny-ass street art, which helps gaudy highrise gentrification march in while still looking "urban," but can’t handle actual graffiti which SPOILER ALERT is how most of these mural artists got their start and many still do.Concludes Jim:
What's the problem? This is spurring lots of economic activity and jobs! Since when did Westword become a right-wing hate outlet? With a recession looming, we need more Broken Windows. Keynesianism FTW!