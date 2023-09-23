Reader: Good for May Pang for Not Letting Anyone Else Tell Her Story

Judging from many accounts by his friends and peers, it was also one of the happiest times in his life. But a quote from Lennon calling his relationship with Pang "the lost weekend," as well as his wife Yoko Ono's insistence that she orchestrated the entire event, gave many the impression that it was just a drunken fling. And that's remained a thorn in Pang's side. "Everybody was talking about it, and everybody was [putting] their two cents in about my relationship," Pang remembers.
"And I've had people say to me, 'Well, aren't you happy enough? That you know that you did this?' I say, 'No, it's not enough.' I don't like the idea that somebody else is taking credit for me. I'm not trying to take away from other people. I'm just saying: 'This is mine. Give me my dues.'"
With a new show of her photographs at Bitfactory through the weekend, Pang is now back in Colorado and getting her dues, as Emily Ferguson reports. And her fans agree. Says Tallbrooke:
Great article! Good for May Pang for not letting anyone else tell her story. It must be very painful to have your relationship minimized by the whole world.Adds Matt:
John Lennon was a cad, no doubt about it.Responds Barbara:
A master manipulator for sure. John a musical genius, and so effed up. May Pang: sweet and caught up in insanity.Offers Rachel:
It was actually Yoko Ono who coordinated their relationship. She wanted a break from him and thought John needed one, too. She thought Pang would be a good and safe bet, easily controlled. But they ended up having an eighteen-month relationship and fell in love.Concludes Sarah:
Thank you for sharing May Pang's story. Can't wait to see these photos!
The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang runs through Sunday, September 24, at Bitfactory Gallery, 851 Santa Fe Drive. Will you go? What did you think of John Lennon?