Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend...and Beyond

Colorado State Fair
Through Monday, September 6
State Fairgrounds, Pueblo
The state fair is back, and there's something for everyone at this 149th annual edition: big musical acts, the All American High Dive team, duck and pig races, a petting zoo, the Motorcycle Thrill and Stunt Show, a demolition derby, animal auctions and rodeos, and a special Colorado Tourism Office staycation display showing how much more there is to see in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis has also started the Governor's Plate, a contest among food trucks. “Colorado has so much to be proud of, and there’s no better way to celebrate our state than by visiting the state fair. From our top-notch food products to our award-winning livestock, Colorado is a leader in agriculture,” Polis says. “I’m thrilled to kick off the first-ever Governor’s Plate competition and watch some of Colorado’s top chefs compete to cook the best possible dish made with grown-in-Colorado ingredients.” General admission is $12; get the complete schedule (including free days) here.
Denver Calling: The Lost Book of Astrid Lee (vol 2)
Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5 (registration)
Around Denver
A year ago, event organizer Chris Getzan and artrepreneur Andrew Novick put together The Lost Book of Astrid Lee: A Physically-Distanced Mystery Quest, a scavenger hunt under the auspices of History Colorado. Now there's a new and improved chapter: a three-week-long citywide mystery quest stretching from 1980s Denver back to the 1920s, with a stop in the ’60s, all accompanied by sounds from local musicians and a chance to catch all-original creations from artists. See places in Denver that tell us about the city's past (and what might be possible for it in the future). You must sign up by Sunday, September 5, and can play through September 19; the cost is $10 to $30 per group. Learn more and sign up at the History Colorado website.
Before You Go
Friday, September 3, through September 19, and online
Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Street, Golden
John Ashton's play inspired by his own family debuted at Miners Alley last weekend, and while you can see it at the theater, you can now watch it on demand, too. Three siblings wind up back home for an unexpected family reunion. “There are parts where there are laughs and parts where we tug at heartstrings and parts where I think I’m saying something significant," says Ashton. "Also, opportunities to feel insecure and that you’re not dealing well." (Read more in Juliet Wittman's interview with Ashton.) On-demand tickets are $15 here; get the in-person performance schedule and buy tickets here.
Nan Desu Kan 2021
Friday, September 3, 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, September 4, 9 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, September 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Gaylord Rockies, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora
The Japanese pop-culture Nan Desu Kan makes a big comeback in 2021 with the usual nonstop roster of cosplay events, parties, gaming, browsing vendors and artist booths, anime, contests and panel talks. It’s like walking through the pages of your favorite manga in another dimension. Find a schedule and order single-day and full weekend will-call passes ($25 to $65) online here.
18th Annual Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema Festival Premiere
Friday, September 3, through Sunday, September 5, 7:30 p.m.
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
The Museum of Boulder welcomes the Sans Souci Festival of Dance Cinema by hosting the fest’s swanky, three-night kickoff that winds up with a party on the rooftop. The fest tips off with a red-carpet reception with beverages and video installations; screenings of San Souci’s top-rated films will follow. And samba dancer Luciana Da Silva will perform live before the lights go down on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $30 at Eventbrite; learn more about future screenings here.
Down in Denver Fest
Saturday, September 4, 1 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, September 5, 12:30 p.m. to midnight; Monday, September 6, 1 to 9 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
Down in Denver plays to the home crowd. The music festival, created by local musicians to lift up and show off their peers, is jam-packed with talent on two stages over three days — a feat well worth the $15 daily price tag, or, even better, a $30 pass for the entire weekend. Scan the lineup and schedule here; purchase tickets online here.
FORTitude 10K
Monday, September 6, 8 a.m.
Fort Collins
Go Fort and conquer! The 10K returns to Fort Collins on Labor Day, with plenty of COVID-19 precautions. But after the race, there will still be an opportunity to party at the FORTitude festival. Race-day registration is $62; find out more here.
Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys 40th Annual Fall Show and Sale
Wednesday, September 8, through Sunday, September 12
Public Show and Sale: Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily
Doubletree by Hilton DTC, 7801 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
Every September, the Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys hosts a big, weeklong celebration of all things small filled with sales, workshops and special events for hard-core miniatures collectors and artisans. The public is welcome at the last two days of the show — for a fee of up to just $8. Find details and more registration options offered here.
Street Wise Film Screening: All the Streets Are Silent
Wednesday, September 8, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The Street Wise Boulder mural festival is keeping its fans busy almost daily, with panels, art shows, tours, workshops and parties, while the participating artists are hard at work on their murals. This special event connects the subcultural dots between hip-hop and skateboarding, which grew up side by side with graffiti writing and the evolution of today’s street art and murals. Get the backstory with All the Streets Are Silent, narrated by Zoo York co-founder Eli Gesner with an original score by hip-hop’s Large Professor. Tickets are $12 here.
Sojourners Project: Busing
Wednesday, September 8, through September 26; Thursdays through Sundays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 4 p.m. matinees
Rear Parking Lot, Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 South Dayton Street, Aurora
Lisa Young of IDEA Stages and Patrick Mueller of Control Group Productions, masterminds from two different performing-arts worlds (Black theater and immersive dance theater) got together to collaborate on the Sojourners Project: Busing, an intergenerational retelling of a divisive piece of history in the Denver Public Schools: The story of Rachel Noel’s fight for busing to end school segregation in Denver — and its aftermath. And the immersive part? It’s told outdoors in a parking lot with a real school bus used as an important element. Read more here, and buy tickets, $10 to $40, here.
Know of a great event in Denver?