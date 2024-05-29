Are NBA and NFL Stadiums Really Allowing Marijuana Use?

Dear Stoner: I've seen social media posts saying that fans at Green Bay Packers games can smoke weed, and I'm pretty sure I saw that announced for a basketball team, too. Are pro sports leagues really allowing this?
Renée
Dear Renée: Even though these rumors are nothing but smoke, social media infographics and "parody" news posts are spreading disinformation like wildfire nowadays — and exposing serious media literacy issues in this country. No chastising here: You're far from the only one to have fallen for this.
Los Angeles Clippers were going to allow cannabis and tobacco smoking in a designated section at the team's upcoming arena, the Intuit Dome. The "news" was broken in a post from what looked like the X account of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, but it was actually a sham account with a slightly different name. The fake Packers news came in a similar vein: An X account named NFC North News posted a fake report May 10 about Lambeau Field allowing fans to smoke cigarettes and high-THC hemp and hit vapes in the stands. Neither of these posts is remotely true (nor is a report that the Minnesota Vikings banned meat sales at their stadium).
Be wary of strangers on social media, you Boomers and Gen X-ers.
Send questions to [email protected].