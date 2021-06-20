Reader: Welcome to the "Weed Walmart" of America!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The consolidation of Colorado's cannabis industry continues. This week, national corporation Columbia Care announced that it would be purchasing Medicine Man, one of Colorado's early recreational marijuana businesses.

Last year, Columbia bought the Green Solution, getting 21 dispensaries in the process. Now it will acquire Medicine Man's four dispensaries and a 32,000-square-foot growing operation in the Denver area in a deal estimated to be worth $42 million.

"Our industry is changing and growing now faster than ever," says Medicine Man co-founder Andy Williams. "We recognize the need to partner with others in order to continue to compete within, and help to responsibly transform, the industry as it grows."

But some readers don't like the way the industry is growing, as they make clear in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story. Says Tami:



Everyone has a price and "the man" knows it. Drop in the bucket on the way to monopolization.



Adds Dennis:



Then they sell to Walmart….mid-grade at best.



Replies Melanie:



I called this!!!! Welcome to the "Weed Walmart" of America. Stay tuned!

Predicts John:



In 10 years, three or four giant corporations will own the entire pot industry. And then prices will go up and people will start buying from private sellers again. Greed will work its way into this industry quickly.



Suggests Jordan:



So many good local shops to support:



Concludes Jeannie:



I like my local growers and their shops. I don't plan on spending money on some national outfit when my locals built the industry.



What you do think of the Medicine Man deal? The general consolidation of the industry? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.