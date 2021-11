Reader: How About a Freshness Date on Pot Packaging?

Budtenders are hustlers like any other retail racket. They'll tell you it's the best no matter what it is.

Probably don't know and don't care. They get paid regardless.



They do know and do care. A lot, actually.

Know your product. Ask if you can see and smell the buds before you buy it.



Throw a Terra stone into it. Unless it's ten years old you can revive any weed.

How about adding a freshness date on the packaging? "Best by such and such a date"?



Grow your own, people!!!!! For what you’re paying, a month or two could afford you a setup that produces a pound.

This week, a consumer asked our Stoner whether budtenders should warn customers if weed is old "Budtenders are stuck in a hard spot," Herbert Fuego replied. "They’re expected to sell everything on the shelves, and this isn’t the beer trade. A Coors Light distributor will switch out expired cans for freshies at the liquor store, but cannabis growers don’t do that. Dispensary managers and store owners hate eating the cost of name-brand weed that comes in pre-packaged eighths, too, so budtenders become pawns in the larger scheme. Sometimes."If you're a regular customer, a budtender should be straight with you about the quality or lack thereof, Fuego suggests. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of this Stoner column, readers have plenty of other observations. Says Joe:Adds Duke:Responds Rolando:Suggests Chris:Offers Timothy:Wonders Larry:And then there's this from Graeme:What do you think a budtender should do when the product is substandard? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]