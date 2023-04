Reader: Weed Is a Winner On and Off the Court

This will be the worst business they could get in right now.



Ten years too late.

The weed industry is tanking; why would they do that?

Weed is a winner on and off the court.

It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry… the State of Colorado makes millions off the taxes alone.

Keep your eye on the ball, Nuggets!



Do not let your fans down. You can do it: Put your hearts into the game.



Let’s go Nuggies!!!!



We've come a long way since Carmelo Anthony was castigated for getting caught with cannabis in 2004. Viewed as the future king of the city at the time, the Denver Nuggets player landed in hot water after weed was found in his backpack at Denver International Airport.But now, under a proposed collective-bargaining agreement between NBA owners and the league's players' union, players could invest in and promote cannabis and sports gambling companies in states where they are legal. NBA owners have also agreed to remove cannabis from the league's banned-substances list, officially making it a legal substance in the NBA. So not only could you see an active NBA player in a dispensary, but you might shop in a dispensary owned by an NBA player.In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story , though, readers wonder if this is a winning proposal. Says Chloe:Adds Santino:Asks Tucker:Counters Phil:Responds Jessica:Suggests Joe:Advises Andy:Concludes Erica:What do you think of this news nugget? Is the NBA move too little, too late? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]