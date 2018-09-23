Reader: Daytime? Nighttime? Now They Are Dumbing Down Weed!

A reader recently asked our Stoner whether the terms “indica” and “sativa” really apply anymore when shopping for strains. "I feel like some sativas make me sleepy and some indicas keep me wide awake," wrote Pain Patient.

"More and more cannabis studies, growers and users are championing a new — or at least tweaked — narrative when it comes to the differences between said strain designations," Herbert Fuego reported. According to this new school of thought, “indica” and “sativa” should apply only to a strain’s growth characteristics, such as how tall the plants stretch, flower or perform in certain climates. Some people suggest that strains be labeled "daytime" or "nighttime" instead.

Readers have their own thoughts. Says Molli: