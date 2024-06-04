Is Daily Cannabis Use Something to Be Proud of?

Dear Stoner: Here's an unpopular opinion for you: Celebrating daily cannabis use is stupid, and if 40 percent of users smoke daily, then cannabis is definitely addictive.
Just Being Honest
Dear Just Being Honest: Correction — 42 percent of cannabis users (and 49 percent of Coloradans) reported daily use, according to the national population survey from 2022 that you're referencing and state data from Colorado. And given how much people tend to minimize their consumption habits, that number is probably higher.
The study, published by the Society for the Study of Addiction, compared the daily use of alcohol and cannabis among Americans. According to study author Jonathan Caulkins, as public support for recreational legalization grows and more states experience "policy liberalization," more long-term cannabis users likely "parallel corresponding changes in cannabis policy."
How we view daily consumption of both substances could play a large factor, according to Caulkins, with daily use of cannabis largely viewed as means to relax or improve wellness. In an interview with the Associated Press, he said that comparing cannabis and tobacco users is more apt than cannabis and alcohol.
Who are you to say that someone suffering from PTSD or chronic back pain shouldn't light up every day when the alternative is much worse? Excessive cannabis use is often glamorized and nothing to be proud of for non-patients, but chill on the victory lap.
