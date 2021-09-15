Why Colorado Tokers Love Lemon Cake

On a recent afternoon, I needed something that wouldn't just enhance a hike in the far reaches of Nederland in September, but motivate me to get out there in the first place. Lemon Cake, a popular hybrid of two classics, was a surefire choice to help me enjoy a late-summer day — or so it seemed. The strain is hailed as a power daytime option, but as with any cake, consuming too much leads to serious bloating, guilt and lethargy.
Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake (but NOT Le'Moon Cake, a whole different monster that will also wreck you), Lemon Cake is one of my favorite strains for taste when grown right. The combination of Cheese and Lemon Skunk genetics produces a chef's kiss when toked, pumping out sweet, sour and funky flavors with a creamy backside if I'm lucky. Cheese is one of the most underrated strains of all time, and Lemon Skunk doesn't get enough credit for its doughy, cereal-like qualities. Their offspring hits every mark in the olfactory and flavor departments, bringing enough smells to make my head spin. But Lemon Cake is a fickle mistress on the brain.
Lemon Cake's high leaves me full of interest and mojo for about two hours, long enough to fool me into taking a joyride. But my engine doesn't just peter out when Lemon Cake's comedown arrives, it shuts down immediately. Munchies are inevitable no matter how full I am before smoking the strain, and yawns and sleepy eyes are equally guaranteed. Such a spiking high is good for a short bike ride or walk around a nearby park, but not the best when I'm still twelve bends away from a mountain peak.
Most of the Lemon Cake sold at Colorado dispensaries comes in the form of vaporizer cartridges, but I've seen Lemon Cake in the flower and hash aisles at Ajoya, Cannabis Station, Cross Genetics, Fox Cannabis, Green Sativa, the Herbal Cure, Herban Underground, Herbs 4 You, Karing Kind, Life Flower, Lightshade, Local Product of Colorado, Nature's Kiss, Oasis Cannabis, Red Roots, RiverRock, Strawberry Fields and Tweedleaf.
Looks: Lemon Cake's buds stretch and foxtail despite maintaining good weight, giving them a sativa appearance. Their light-green color, usually lime or wintergreen, is highlighted by a strong, fuzzy coat of trichomes, but also contrasted by occasional purple spots.
Smell: Doughy, cheesy, sweet, skunky and sour aromas are hard to shove into one weed nug, but Lemon Cake is a successful example. Hints of lemonade, yeast and musty soil hit me up front, with a chalky, Parmesan-cheesy quality hanging around at the end.
Flavor: Lemon Skunk's sour, gassy layers dominate up front, but Cheese's characteristics seep in eventually. A funky, occasionally creamy aftertaste sticks to the sides of my mouth, giving Lemon Cake a balanced, dessert-like flavor.
Effects: Lemon Cake's effects initially feel like a kickstart to the day, but if I smoke as much as I'm accustomed to with other strains, I become a short-lived ball of energy that always flames out. It's been a productive high for me at times, but only when I take one or two hits and don't necessarily get "high."
Home grower's take: "Yeah, the high is more of a 50/50 to me, but it's a good strain for high tolerances. It's a good winter strain in the grow if you have a good heating setup, and it's pretty tough against mildew. Fucking stinks like mad, though, even more than Lemon Skunk. I pulled it in nine weeks just because the smell was that strong."
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.