Why Colorado Tokers Love Monkey Spunk

I'm not an avid rock climber who enjoys scaling the Monkey Spunk point on Independence Pass, nor do I want my partner to howl like an ape after the money shot arrives (the literal definition, not mine). I just really appreciate a classic daytime weed strain, and Monkey Spunk slaps every time.
A mix of Gorilla Glue #4 and Lilac Diesel, Monkey Spunk took me back over a decade within a second of the first whiff. The lemon-lime combination with stiff, peppery backup instantly reminded me of my first ventures into medical dispensaries, when Golden Goat dominated the sativa side of shelves. If Monkey Spunk carried Gorilla Glue's potency and Lilac Diesel's notoriously spacey effects, though, the high wouldn't be very useful during the day, or at any time when putting one foot in front of the other is required.
My fears were unnecessary. Monkey Spunk proved more than qualified to join a seasoned toker's daytime lineup, never failing to suck my mouth dry of moisture and routinely blasting me in the face with energy and wonderment. Sure, distractions are inevitable, but they're usually productive and well-intentioned, and not a symptom of listlessness or lack of interest. Do I rate the B+ high Monkey Spunk gives me better than I should because of how distinct and potent the smell is? Probably, but I'm totally fine with the placebo effect here.
Looks: Monkey Spunk's large buds are lumpy, oblong and foxtailed, though what I've seen is fuller than those of a traditional sativa, even with such wide nodes. Those dense nugs vary in color from pear to chartreuse but look brighter in heavy trichome coverage,
Smell: Like a blast from the past, only stronger, Monkey Spunk's hulked-up Golden Goat characteristics are impossible to deny. Sweet, tropical notes of fruit cocktail with a sour lime overtone meld seamlessly with zesty hints of black pepper and cedar wood, and a briny scent wraps it all up. However, more floral, creamy aromas jump out of Monkey Spunk after breaking up buds.
Flavor: A funky, salty aftertaste gives Monkey Spunk an interesting flavor (you know, if you're into that sort of thing), but clear hits of lime, pepper and a floral back end are reminiscent of a more lime-forward version of Golden Goat or a less skunky Corona.
Effects: Although buzzing, the high rarely makes me anxious, and then only if I smoke a full joint. A bowl or two immediately boosts energy and allows me to retain most of my focus, but that strays into deep waters if something new or shiny spurs my curiosity. I also look like a bloated space cadet who burned his way to the moon after every session, struggling to conceal how high I am, so be wary of going out in public after getting your Spunk on.
Where to find it: We've recently spotted Monkey Spunk at Cannabis Station, Cherry Peak, Complete Releaf, Golden Meds, Greenfields, Higher Grade, Life Flower Dispensary, LoDo Wellness Center, Lova, Lowell Gardens, Magnolia Road, Nature's Kiss, RiverRock, Rocky Mountain High, Simply Pure, Seed & Smith, Spark, South Park Farma, Trenchtown and Twin Peaks Dispensary.
Cherry, Dune Valley Farms and Tommy Chong's Cannabis are growing versions of Monkey Spunk wholesale, while Denver Dab Co. and Seed & Smith are extracting the strain. The best representation I've come across was Cherry's cut, which takes me back to the days when Golden Goat and Hazes were sold everywhere. Nothing else cums close.
