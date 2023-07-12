Why Colorado Tokers Love Party Animal

Cannabis will never have its own Spuds MacKenzie. We have Towelie, Snoop Dogg and Tommy Chong, but the "Let's party!" vibe doesn't really mix with weed, which is a big reason that so many people love the plant. Most of us turn to cannabis for relaxation, not an all-nighter.
Some strains will keep the energy going, but they tend to take longer to harvest and aren't covered in resin as much as couch-lock weed — and as a result, they're harder to find consistently in dispensaries. If you like a good daytime buzz, then you'd better stock up on any strain that keeps the vibes high and focus adequate. After hearing that Party Animal could be my bowl of energy for the summer, I had to give it a test run.
A hybrid born from Animal Cookies, Party Animal is known for bag appeal and sociable effects. I couldn't care less about how stunning a nug looks on Instagram, but a strain that allows me to work out or take a swim while stoned out of my gourd is worth chasing. I took my first joint of Party Animal on a long walk to the park and smoked it halfway there. Other than forgetting to pack a tomahawk steak to satisfy the munchies, I couldn't have planned things better.
Party Animal doesn't deliver the energy of Waiting Game or focus and zeal of Sour Diesel, and turning my stomach into an insatiable Sarlacc pit of hunger isn't great for seizing the day. Smoke it on a full stomach, though, and the upbeat, euphoric and physically soothing high gets the job done until nighttime hits. Impromptu walks around the neighborhood, cleaning up the house and even pick-up basketball games were all enhanced by Party Animal, and so were drinks at the bar afterward.
Looks: The Party Animal I've seen is chunky, oblong and moderately dense, with more blue, purple and orange colors on the buds' surface than green. The strain's trichome coverage is above average and adds to Party Animal's visual appeal.
Smell: Zesty out of the gate, at first Party Animal almost reminded me of the rye chips in Chex Mix, but a strong, sour chemical smell floods my nostrils every time I take a whiff. The spicy, skunky mixture is complemented by sharp citrus notes and hints of chocolate and peanuts.
Flavor: Party Animal's sour combination of chemicals, lemons and orange zest is consistently present in each toke, but with a nutty aftertaste. It's impossible to avoid a hashy flavor with so many trichomes, though, and that can feel harsh on the tongue at times.
Effects: Don't expect Party Animal to cure introverts. Still, even if the energy boost and desire to mingle is a bit overstated by dispensaries, the high is more than capable of keeping me upright. My body feels soothed without sedation — a rare quality with cannabis — and the mental effects are curious and attentive. The munchies and aftereffects are relatively strong, however, and will leave most users drained by day's end if more than one or two hits are taken.
Where to find it: We've seen Party Animal at Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, 1136 Yuma, Berkeley Dispensary, Cannabis Station, Colorado Harvest Company, Den-Rec, Elite Cannabis, Golden Meds, Good Meds Lakewood, Kaya Cannabis, Life Flower Dispensary, Lightshade, Lit, Little Brown House, Local Product of Colorado, Lova, Mana Supply Co., Police & Thieves, Rocky Mountain High, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Social Cannabis, Solace Meds and Verts Neighborhood Dispensary, but expect that list to get longer this summer.
Meraki Exquisite Cannabis grows the vast majority of Party Animal flower on the market right now, but a handful of extractors have taken on the strain, including Binske, Concentrate Supply Co., Denver Dab Co. and Glacier Concentrates. Dialed In has made gummies with Party Animal rosin, as well.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]