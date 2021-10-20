Why Colorado Tokers Love Waiting Game

I don't have to wait very long for weed anymore, but those days are still fresh in my mind, and not in the fond sort of way that I remember old inefficiencies like the scrolling TV Guide channel. Waiting for a pale weirdo to pull up a block from my house in his Bronco to deliver wet, overpriced weed in a sandwich bag always sucked, even when it was all we ever knew. So why did buy I an eighth of weed named Waiting Game after all this went through my head?
"It's the high," the budtender told me. "You only feel about half of it until another few minutes, and then it really hits you."
After smoking weed for as long as I have, it's always fun to liven up the bedroom in ways that don't involve dabbing. Playing this waiting game sounded more appealing than the pre-legalization version, and it smelled a lot better than the mids of my earlier years, too. A mix of Fruity Pebbles OG and Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) genetics will do that, but I shouldn't be surprised at Waiting Game's charm. The strain's breeder, Capulator, created MAC and several popular variants, like Jungle MAC, MAC and Cheese and Banana MAC.
Waiting Game's smell and flavor profile is sour, but not like a Diesel. Instead, my tastebuds notice a sugary, syrupy candy feeling, and the high is similarly invigorating. Even when I overdid it — which is easy to do, given the mounting effects — I was still relatively in control and productive, and never came close to an anxious freakout. A high worth waiting for, truly, but even better when timed correctly. Sit on each hit for ten minutes before going forward, and only professionals should smoke a joint by themselves.
Looks: Lime-green, large and fluffy, Waiting Game's ham-hock buds are garishly sativa. The loose calyxes and lack of trichomes isn't an intimidating look for regular users, however, making those snowballing effects even more dangerous on your first time.
Smell: Sour, sweet and floral, Waiting Game instantly reminds me of lavender lemonade or a collection of old candies. A sour fruit combination, almost like a cherry-lime soda, hits my nose up front, followed by creamy lavender notes and a hint of vanilla.
Flavor: Waiting Game's sweet and sour flavors impressively shine through the smoke, but it's more sugary and candy-like than green apple or anything fruity. The creamy and floral characteristics take more of a back seat, but combine in strong enough fashion to balance the overall taste.
Effects: A jolt of energy and jubilation hits immediately, but the head buzz swells for at least five to ten minutes, similar to the onset of an edibles high. Although upbeat and making it slightly hard to focus, Waiting Game's high was never racy or anxious, even at its peak, leaving me pumped to take on the evening after a long day. When I go at a slower pace, the effects are very sociable.
Where to find it: We've seen Waiting Game at Ascend, Buddy Boy, Chronorado, the Farmers Market, Higher Grade, Lova, Medicine Man, Twin Peaks, Unity Road and WolfPac Cannabis. Locol Love and Greenstone have grown the majority of Waiting Game I've seen around Denver, though I haven't yet checked out Chronorado's medical cut. Locol Love's take on the strain is a few bucks more, but it's intensely sweet and sour and lives up to Waiting Game's delayed reputation.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]