Why Colorado Tokers Love Peanut Butter Breath

Of all the breaths to get stuck with, Peanut Butter Breath is far from the worst.

Of all the characteristics that will expose a stoner, weed breath isn't high on the list. Red or glazed eyes, smelly clothes and a deep, dude-like giggle at 90 percent of any conversation give me away much earlier than skunky panting, but weed breath is still one of those internal markers that makes us worry and overthink: "If I can still taste weed in my mouth, then everyone around me must know how baked I am."

Are these stoned fears logical? Most of the time, no — but stoned logic isn't supposed to be logical, especially after you've smoked a racy strain.

Peanut Butter Breath, a funky hybrid from ThugPug Genetics, won't make your breath taste like peanut butter, nor will it cause you to incessantly lick the roof of your mouth. But it won't make you overthink small decisions or wander about town stoned and disoriented, either. The mix of Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath has quickly become a fixture in my afternoon rotation, keeping me warm and stress-free during a week of trying to coordinate coronavirus tests among family members for a COVID-free Thanksgiving. Even with fewer than eight people, it's more stressful than I anticipated.

Given the circumstances, though, I'm just thankful to enjoy a huge meal with most of my family during the most underrated holiday. We stayed in for Halloween, and who knows where we'll be for Christmas — but we've decided to feast together. Right after I take a quick walk outside with Peanut Butter Breath, that is.

A pre-Thanksgiving meal strain has a loose set of criteria to meet for a cannabis connoisseur. Obviously, it has to lube up the appetite, and some strains really do that better than others — but it's not all about mowing down food. Thanksgiving is also about conversation, shitty jokes and measuring ourselves against family members. Hardly mental gymnastics, but still a challenge for anyone who's fresh off a joint of something too potent. Peanut Butter Breath, easy on the brain and a dadgum steam engine to my gullet, steps up to the plate more than admirably. You might still pass out after gorging yourself, but if you eat three times more than those not-high losers, that just adds to the win.

We've sniffed out Peanut Butter Breath at Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Buddy Boy, Callie's Cannabis Shoppe, Good Chemistry, Kaya Cannabis and Oasis Cannabis Superstores.

Looks: Somewhat sativa-like in structure, Peanut Butter Breath's buds can get long and segmented, but they can retain above-average density, as well. Although a heavy coat of trichomes makes them gleam, the nugs are usually dark green or forest green.

Smell: Piney, skunky and slightly nutty at the end, Peanut Butter Breath smells like my backpack would if I left my chronic and sunflower seeds in there together for a weekend. The nutty, earthy notes meld together at times, tricking my brain into noticing everything from coffee to navy beans.

Flavor: Peanut Butter Breath's taste is dirtier than the smell implies, with resinous notes of pine and a skunky blanket covering those nutty, chocolate flavors, giving my tastebuds more soil than peanut butter. I've had sweeter versions that taste like a weed-infused peanut butter cup, however, so the potential is there.

Effects: Don't expect to take over the world after smoking Peanut Butter Breath, but the strain's affable, stress-killing high leaves enough energy and wit to take on a surprise mission if needed. One joint to yourself is great for relaxing after work, while sharing one leaves enough mental room to hang with a few friends or have a one-on-one conversation, as long as food is involved. Peanut Butter Breath made me a bottomless pit, and I'm not the only one. Eat before a session or your pantry is next.

