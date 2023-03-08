Why Colorado Tokers Love Sprinklez

Sprinkles don't taste like anything, but they look great on top of a birthday cake or vanilla ice cream. Cannabis is vulnerable to the same fool's-gold qualities, with some stunning, trichome-laden strains that look delicious but smoke like a cardboard box.
Strains like Oreoz. It took me at least four or five times to finally accept that the bland smoke from Oreoz wasn't because of me or my glassware. The strain, beautiful as it is, was a constant dud in the flavor department. And in a legal world full of every flavor on the rainbow and then some, a tasteless toke is simply a waste of time and lung capacity.
Whether it was the ending "z" or my prejudice against tasteless toppings, a strain called Sprinklez seemed full of red flags. The budtender was certain this wasn't the case, though, assuring me that I would enjoy the uplifting high. Already on the search for a daytime smoke, I took her advice — only she neglected to tell me that there are just as many versions of this strain as there are actual sprinkles.
I've since seen Sprinklez claim Grease Monkey and Purple Punch as parents, as well as Runtz and Wedding Cake, and something called Titty Sprinkles and Zkittlez. However, Titty Sprinkles was born from Grease Monkey and Purple Punch, too, so there is obviously some cross-promotion going on here. There are also cuts of Sprinklez that don't list any lineage at all, while several stores and growers spell the strain with an "s" instead of a "z."
A Sprinklez brand of cannabis products in California has more varieties of Sprinklez, like Peach, Rainbow and Strawberry Sprinklez. You might see several of these throughout Colorado, but finding a version of the original is still the safest bet, even if its genetic background is sort of disputed. But at this point in the retail cannabis world, what strain's isn't?
Spinklez didn't provide the daytime gusto I was looking for, instead pulling my eyes and energy down for the majority of the high. But the smell was loud, with a flavor to match, so it's safe to say this candy-like cannabis hits more than one note.
Looks: Although not quite as bedazzled as Oreoz or Runtz, Sprinklez has an impressive coat of resin over those dense buds, with occasional rusty pistils and spots of blue and purple.
Smell: Sweet, rubbery and with a thick blanket of Haze spice, Sprinklez initially smells like new gym mats before a sharp punch of raspberry and Pixy Stix-like sweetness takes over. Zesty notes of sage and a heavy dose of lemon come in at the end, leaving my nostrils clenched and wanting more.
Flavor: The acidic and sugary flavors of Sprinklez really shine through the smoke, with hints of sage and rubber; slight notes of black pepper come around at the end.
Effects: Sprinklez effectively killed stress and daily frustrations, and consistently activated my appetite. The tunnel vision, munchies and physical effects make this one hard to deal with during the day, though. Keep it for after work or right before dinner, and the high should last until bedtime.
Where to find it: We've caught various versions of Sprinklez at 1136 Yuma, Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, A Cut Above, Berkeley Dispensary, Bonfire Cannabis, Cherry Peak, Cookies, Cross Genetics, Elevated, Emerald Fields, Golden Meds, the Green Solution, Green Valley Dispensary, Harvest House, the Herbal Center, Lowell Gardens, Medicine Man, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Rocky Road, Solace Meds, Space Station Dispensary, Spark, Stadium Gardens and Twin Peaks Dispensary.
Artsy and Cherry have differing takes on Sprinklez in Colorado dispensaries, with Cherry's version claiming Runtz and Wedding Cake as parents, and Arty's hailing from Grease Monkey and Purple Punch. Cross Genetics also grows its own Sprinklez in-house. Nomad and Shift both produce extractions of Sprinklez, as well.
