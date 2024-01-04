Billy Joel Playing Coors Field in 2024

Live Nation vice president of marketing Scott Kanov took to the podium at Coors Field's press club on January 4 to make a very proud announcement: Billy Joel will be performing at the baseball stadium on Friday, July 12.
"It's been five years since Billy's last performance here at Coors Field, and we're so thrilled to kick off the new year with this long-awaited announcement, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 summer concert season," Kanov said. "Just as baseball has long been heralded as the great American pastime, Billy Joel has cemented his own legacy as the great American songwriter."
This is the Piano Man's second concert at Coors Field; the first took place on August 8, 2019. Tickets to his July show go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. Citi Card members receive access to presale tickets on Monday, January 8, at 10 a.m., while Verizon customers will have access to presales starting Tuesday, January 9, at 10 a.m.
