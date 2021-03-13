Reader: El Chapultepec Is About to Become Some Transplant, Hipster...

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

In December, the family of Jerry Krantz, who'd run El Chapultepec for decades, announced that they were closing the legendary jazz club at 1962 Market Street — and would not be selling the business or the name. They didn't own the building, though, and now we know what's moving in:

Cantina, a new club from Valentes Corleons, who owns the nearby Beta Event Center. Renovations are already under way, and the plan is to host several kinds of music, including jazz.

After hearing the news, readers quickly started sounding off on the Westword Facebook page. Laments Steve:

Taking an iconic place like that and giving it over to something like Beta...



Responds Drew:

We must call upon our new bar Lord and Savior Dierks Bentley to save LoDo from utter “Beta bars”

Replies Gordon:

Sweet. Another reason to not go to LoDo.



Comments Pedro:



Damn, this was such a gem with history in Denver. Always loved going during game days to grab a beer, a shot, listen to music and meet new people there.



Suggests Drake:

I hope this historic site gets the renovation we’ve all wanted but retains the soul of its legacy. I think about the alternative, which would be condos or nothing. But the fact that they are keeping part of the name alludes to some sort of attention to the original. My wish list: tear out everything, expand more to the other side, 30 percent bigger stage and AC! Refurbish the red seats to their original look and highlight all the jazz greats photos.

Adds Richard:

I honestly hope he can make it work, and maybe even keep the vibe and old-school grunge of the Pec. I truly doubt it, as I’ve been flabbergasted since the days I first set foot in those beautiful doors (well, a corner door) and found what reminded me of a bar in Juarez or perhaps Mexico City that hadn’t changed over twenty or thirty years. As of its demise last year, the Pec hasn’t updated or changed a GD thing. Mostly fine with me, although the men’s bathroom was a fucking pit! Get it right, please.

Warns Brandon:



This bar is about to become some youngster, transplant, hipster bullshit.



When were you last at El Chapultepec? What would you like to see happen at Cantina? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.