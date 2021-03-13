 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Comment of the Day |

Reader: El Chapultepec Is About to Become Some Transplant, Hipster...

Patricia Calhoun | March 13, 2021 | 6:51am
Reader: El Chapultepec Is About to Become Some Transplant, Hipster... (2)
Jon Solomon
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

In December, the family of Jerry Krantz, who'd run El Chapultepec for decades, announced that they were closing the legendary jazz club at 1962 Market Street — and would not be selling the business or the name. They didn't own the building, though, and now we know what's moving in:

Cantina, a new club from Valentes Corleons, who owns the nearby Beta Event Center. Renovations are already under way, and the plan is to host several kinds of music, including jazz.

After hearing the news, readers quickly started sounding off on the Westword Facebook page. Laments Steve: 

Taking an iconic place like that and giving it over to something like Beta...

Responds Drew: 

We must call upon our new bar Lord and Savior Dierks Bentley to save LoDo from utter “Beta bars”

Replies Gordon: 

Sweet. Another reason to not go to LoDo.

Comments Pedro:

Damn, this was such a gem with history in Denver. Always loved going during game days to grab a beer, a shot, listen to music and meet new people there.

Suggests Drake: 

I hope this historic site gets the renovation we’ve all wanted but retains the soul of its legacy. I think about the alternative, which would be condos or nothing. But the fact that they are keeping part of the name alludes to some sort of attention to the original. My wish list: tear out everything, expand more to the other side, 30 percent bigger stage and AC! Refurbish the red seats to their original look and highlight all the jazz greats photos.

Adds Richard:

I honestly hope he can make it work, and maybe even keep the vibe and old-school grunge of the Pec. I truly doubt it, as I’ve been flabbergasted since the days I first set foot in those beautiful doors (well, a corner door) and found what reminded me of a bar in Juarez or perhaps Mexico City that hadn’t changed over twenty or thirty years. As of its demise last year, the Pec hasn’t updated or changed a GD thing. Mostly fine with me, although the men’s bathroom was a fucking pit!

Get it right, please.

Warns Brandon:

This bar is about to become some youngster, transplant, hipster bullshit.

When were you last at El Chapultepec? What would you like to see happen at Cantina? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.