Were You There? Elder Plays Sold-Out Show at the Bluebird Theater

Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek became the editorial director for Voice Media Group in January 2023. She oversees all editorial aspects of VMG’s publication websites and collaborates with team leaders to devise and implement social media and SEO traffic initiatives for audience growth and content partnerships. A Green Bay, Wisconsin, native (#gopackgo), Chelsey previously lived in Madison, Wisconsin, for nearly a decade and held roles in marketing, audience development and social media for The Capital Times, Isthmus and designCraft Advertising. She has bylines in Isthmus, Daily Coffee News, Madison Magazine, Milwaukee Magazine, and was also the assistant editor for Cheese Market News. Chelsey has led social media talks for UW-Madison journalism students and Social Media Breakfast-Madison, and her social media work has won a gold ADDY from the American Advertising Federation-Madison. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies from UW-Milwaukee.