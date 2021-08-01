Reader: The New Red Rocks Roof Is Really Nice

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which just celebrated its eightieth anniversary, has a new roof to mark its next decade. The renovation, which started last fall, is part of the Elevate Denver ten-year bond program designed to enhance the city through critical infrastructure improvements.

The new roof, which replaces a circa 1988 covering, provides more protection from the weather, holds more weight for lighting and other equipment, and offers a safer structure for riggers. It's also getting raves from many music fans in their comments on the Westword Facebook post of our story on the new roof at Red Rocks. Says Michael:

The new one looks like it's always been there. It's really nice.



Responds Matt:

I was hoping to read a comment like this. I haven't been up for a couple of years, but if I'm up there just to walk, the old roof was sorely out of place with the architecture and surroundings. I hope that the new one is less of a distraction.

Wonders Mike:



What was wrong with the tarp they had all those years? Springsteen didn’t mind it in ’81. Come back and sled across the Stage. One of the best shows I have ever seen at Red Rocks.



Explains Randy:



I worked there for years, and many concerts would have to scale back their productions because the roof couldn’t support the weight requirements. Kinda surprised it took this long.



Concludes John:



I hope there's a giant middle finger on the top flipping off the people who knowingly moved close and started bitching about the noise.

For more on the bitching about noise at Red Rocks, read our story about a change.org petition to raise the sound limits.

