Reader: Calling Polis a Socialist Disqualifies You From Intelligent Discussions

Bernie Sanders stumped for Colorado Democrats running for office last week, including Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis. His visit put Republicans on the defensive, arguing, as Republican challenger Walker Stapleton's campaign did, that Polis is a socialist, just like Papa Bernie.

Sanders isn't afraid to call himself a socialist, and Polis argues that, although some of his policies might align with those of the senator from Vermont, he is running firmly as a Democrat.

In response, readers weighed in on Sanders, Polis and the political climate. Jason argues:



Sadly, party politics makes a patsy of everyone involved.



Adam notes:



You really have to laugh at all these folks worried about how much Bernie has made in over 30 years in public service, and several careers under his belt. Math, kids, math.



Ronnie explains:



We are way past time for an independent to rise! We keep playing the same boring game! We stick a Republican in till that side makes us sick, so then we stick a Democrat in till they make us sick, so why not try something new? We should vote both American mob families to the curb!



Leah says:



"Polis is a Socialist" disqualifies you from intelligent discussions.



But Keifer concludes:



Bernie is a coward and a hypocrite.



Keep reading for more stories about the election.

"Some Takeaways From Early Voting Numbers"

Shutterstock file photo

"Your Unofficial Guide to Denver's Ballot Initiatives"



YouTube

"Noble Energy Pumps Unregulated Cash Into Fight Against 112"



Gubernatorial candidates Jared Polis and Walker Stapleton faced off on Wednesday, October 17. 9News

"The Five Best (Worst?) Moments of Wednesday's Gubernatorial Debate"

Sanders stopped in Boulder, Fort Collins and Denver on October 24 to drum up support for local Democrats running for office. At his last stop, Sanders told a packed house at Zeppelin Station that his crowds at universities in Boulder and Fort Collins had been about 3,000 and 2,000 strong, respectively, nodding unintentionally to another guy who likes to talk about crowd size.

Early on in his speech, Sanders provided humor, likely without realizing it.

"I think the most important political issue facing this country is the need to end billionaires buying elections," he said. 9News anchor Kyle Clark had a bit of fun with that statement, pointing out that Sanders was campaigning for Jared Polis, who happens to have a bit of cash in his bank account and has spent plenty on his own gubernatorial run.

Sanders also criticized the fossil-fuel industry in Colorado for "defeating initiatives that benefit working families and the middle class." The comment hit home with the crowd, especially for those who were handing out pro-Proposition 112 pamphlets at the event. But even that comment was a bit awkward given that Sanders was campaigning for Polis, who opposes 112, a ballot initiative that would require 2,500-foot setbacks for new oil and gas developments near schools, water sources, homes and other areas.

What do you think about Sanders's visit? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.