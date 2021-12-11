Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Sad That Beta Got So Bad Under New Management

December 11, 2021 8:20AM

Valentes Corleons inside Beta.
Valentes Corleons inside Beta. Evan Semón
The hearing officer overseeing an administrative case against Beta Event Center has recommended that the City of Denver take away the liquor and cabaret licenses of the club at 1909 Blake Street. The venue is owned by Valentes Corleons, whose legal name is Hussam Kayali.

"When [the owner's] continued operation of the club generated escalated inspections, he resorted to touting that he is an organized crime organization member as an intimidation tactic. The only reason for him to assert this status is to gain improper leverage over the City staff. It was otherwise irrelevant to their interaction. The implicit message to the staff is that they may suffer harm due to his displeasure with their regulatory actions. This tactic is serious and unacceptable, particularly for one with a cabaret license, where character and reputation is a licensing factor," wrote Federico Alvarez, a former Denver District Court judge who served as the hearing officer for an Excise and Licenses liquor license show-cause case.

"I'm going to appeal, and I'm going to take it all the way," says Corleons, who has ten business days from December 8, the date of the recommended decision, to file an objection.

And in the meantime, readers have plenty to say about the club and Corleons in comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news about Beta. Says Sal:
The club owner is only guilty of Italian appropriation. What a DB move to call yourself a Corleons.
Offers Coty:
Let him have his day in court, then respond to the verdict. I find the hatred of him odd, from afar.
Replies Jason: 
Try from up close. Try working across the street from that shit show.
Adds Kyle:
 If you enjoyed Beta and what it was at one point, it's easy to understand.

Notes Matt:
They closed. And reopened. And then closed. And then reopened. And no one wishes they did.
Responds  Ashton:
I haven't been since New Year's Eve 2018, but I used to really love it! Sad it got so bad under new management.
Suggests Clay:
Beta's the coolest place in Denver!
- Said no one ever.
Notes Adam:
Rolling Stone said it.
Comments Taylor: 
Well, this is what Colorado attracts now. Garbage events, garbage venues and an insane amount of garbage people.
If Corleons does not file an objection, or if he files one and it is not sustained, then the executive director of the Department of Excise and Licenses will make a final decision on the fate of Beta's liquor license, likely sometime in January.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Have you been to Beta recently? What do you think of the hearing officer's recommendation? 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation