Reader: Sad That Beta Got So Bad Under New Management

"When [the owner's] continued operation of the club generated escalated inspections, he resorted to touting that he is an organized crime organization member as an intimidation tactic. The only reason for him to assert this status is to gain improper leverage over the City staff. It was otherwise irrelevant to their interaction. The implicit message to the staff is that they may suffer harm due to his displeasure with their regulatory actions. This tactic is serious and unacceptable, particularly for one with a cabaret license, where character and reputation is a licensing factor," wrote Federico Alvarez, a former Denver District Court judge who served as the hearing officer for an Excise and Licenses liquor license show-cause case.
"I'm going to appeal, and I'm going to take it all the way," says Corleons, who has ten business days from December 8, the date of the recommended decision, to file an objection.
Well, this is what Colorado attracts now. Garbage events, garbage venues and an insane amount of garbage people.If Corleons does not file an objection, or if he files one and it is not sustained, then the executive director of the Department of Excise and Licenses will make a final decision on the fate of Beta's liquor license, likely sometime in January.
Have you been to Beta recently? What do you think of the hearing officer's recommendation?