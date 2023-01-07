Reader: Who Says Denver Is a One-Horse Town?

In their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers share thoughts about the National Western and the Stock Show parade, which this year honored Temple Grandin as grand marshal. Says Eric:
Break out the Rawhide theme.Offers Emily:
I don't usually miss working downtown but I do miss a few things, like being able to pop out and watch the parade.Adds Judy:
In past years, we pulled our grandkids out of school for the parade. It’s Americana and Denver’s best parade.Notes Patricia:
Temple Grandin is a true American hero. Brava.Responds Ann:
I did wonder why Miss Grandin (whom I admire) would open the Stock Show, as I’m sure there is animal trauma involved. But if the public actually sees the beautiful/sensitive animals, maybe our treatment of them will improve.Asks Ana:
Why does the media keep talking about the Stock Show when nobody gives a fk about it and it is just animal exploitation?Replies Lin:
I do not like it, either. But as a native Coloradan, this is a major deal for many people from the state to sell their animals (or torture them in exhibition games). Alot of rural people come to Denver, and kids with their 4H projects. They have a little parade downtown and a prize bull is placed inside the Brown Palace for all to see. Did you know it is customary to leave your Xmas lights up during the Stock Show?Adds Laura:
It has a major economic impact on the state...brings in a ton of $, especially from out of state.Wonders Michael:
Who says Denver is a one-horse town?And here's an offering from Todd Taylor:
Time for my poetry again!The National Western Stock Show runs through January 22. Will you go?
Cow folk come from miles around
over past Union Station on 17th and down,
longhorns and steer from far and near
heading along toward Civic Center and everywhere.
They all know over at the Coliseum is the real show.
For two weeks these folks are in town
for the biggest gala ball of winter around.
A chance for contestants to ride bulls and broncs in a race
to show pride from our state!