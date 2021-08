Reader: Glenwood Canyon Is Beautiful, but a Pain in the Ass

click to enlarge Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon. Kelly Clark, CDOT

Grand Junction is part of Utah now....



Why are these people not taking Rabbit Ears Pass? Yes, it is longer but yes, it is also safer.

Maybe because it a single-lane road and heavier trucks can only climb at about 35 mph, which causes a back-up then you have morons who try passing you on a double yellow line with oncoming traffic, and then want trucks to slam on the brakes to let them in. I, for one, won't do it. Either hit someone head-on or wait behind me, 'cause I am not letting them over



Yesterday coming down Hagerman Pass (a Jeep trail), I had to turn around 5 sedans, 3 crossovers, 3 long wheelbase SUVs and a box truck before they all got stuck in terrain they couldn’t handle. Google/Apple maps sent them all that way because of CDOT’s chicanery in getting Independence Pass marked closed on those apps. What was that about unintended consequences…



Google maps needs to be updated with warnings about roads that shouldn't be used for regular traffic.



Is this Cottonwood Pass manageable with SUV and a four-wheeler trailer? I know Cottonwood from Buena Vista is, but curious about the other.



No, it is not! Tight switchbacks, no guardrails/shoulders and steep dropoffs. The road itself is only about a car and a half wide...



I took Cottonwood Pass in my tiny Mitsubishi Mirage at 1 in the morning. It’s really not that bad, but the road does get a bit skinny right next to a steep cliff at one point.



They honestly need to spend the money and build a viable alternative route that doesn’t add four hours to the trip. Glenwood Canyon has been a major pain in the ass long before it burned last summer.

It’s one of my favorite places in the whole state. I used to kayak there all the time, but there have been long stretches when it’s been closed due to rockslides in the past. I guess the same thing that makes it beautiful also makes it a pain in the ass.



The indefinite closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon because of damage caused by mudslides continues to create chaos for travelers desperately searching for options to alternate routes.But all alternatives are not created equal. On August 6, a Greyhound bus got stuck on Coffee Pot Springs Road , and drivers attempting to take inappropriate vehicles across Independence Pass has led to warnings from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, Governor Jared Polis has declared the affected portion of Glenwood Canyon a disaster area.And in their comments on our Westword Facebook post of the I-70 closure story , some readers call it much worse. Says David:Wonders Stephanie:Replies Thomas:Comments Christopher:Adds Karina:And they should be clear about which Cottonwood Pass is an alternative route...and for what. Wonders Cameron:Replies Christine:Notes Maci:Concludes Joseph:Replies Joseph:What do you think the state should do about Glenwood Canyon? Until the road there is reopened, what alternate routes would you recommend?