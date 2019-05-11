Reader: Denver Might As Well Decriminalize All Drugs

Even as early returns looked bleak, I-301 proponents stayed optimistic at their watch party.

For those living under a rock, allow us to deliver some startling news: Denver has become the first city in the U.S. to decriminalize psilocybin.

Unofficial election results (which will be certified next week) show that a slight majority of the people who voted in Denver's May 7 municipal election approved I-301, which decriminalizes consumption, possession and growth of psychedelic mushrooms.

Here's what readers had to say about I-301.

Says Lala:



Very disappointed in Denver for passing this and not the homeless camping bill.



Explains Travis:



Hopefully they get some trials done at a university soon to see if it can be effectively incorporated into anti-depressant regimes for vets, etc.



Notes Lynda:



Think the bars are bad now? Just wait!

Argues Joe:



I voted yes on this and the other underdog initiative. I'm ready to try some psychedelic mushrooms now.



Says James:



Might as well build a DUI lane.



Notes Adam:



As a microdoser for migraines, this makes me so happy! Stay responsible, Denver!



Counters James:



16th Street Mall should be an even better experience now. Sickening.



Adds Michelle:



Glad I live in Springs.



Argues Tricia:



Nothing is going to change as far as more people using them. You crybabies need to learn the difference between legalizing and decriminalizing. RELAX.



Predicts Sara:



I bet everyone hating is gonna talk to their friends about it while they drink a beer or have some drinks and get all drunk hating on other people’s choices that don’t effect them at all.



Explains Christine:



Denver is a gateway city.



Concludes Mike:



Might as well "decriminalize" all drugs.



When the first results rolled in at 7 p.m. on election day, May 7, I-301 had only garnered 45.43 percent of the vote, a painful surprise to people at the watch party who'd been optimistic about the measure's chances. Local and national media outlets viewed the margin as insurmountable and declared the initiative dead.

But as the evening wore on, updated results showed the initiative gaining traction.

At 1 a.m. May 8, I-301 was still inching toward victory, with 48.33 percent of the vote going for the initiative. Supporters were again hopeful; the momentum seemed on their side, especially considering that the Denver Elections Division still had tens of thousands of votes to count.

Why did it take so long for the supporters to weigh in? Proponents speculated that stoner types, highly likely to vote yes, probably submitted their ballots at the last minute.

