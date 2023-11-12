 Opinion: Diners Debate Denver, New Mexico Green Chile Recipes | Westword
Reader: There Are Many Ways to Make Green Chile. Keep an Open Mind!

"Sorry, I’m required by New Mexico law to say something disparaging about green chile that’s not from here! Then again, you make it so easy!"
November 12, 2023
The debate over Molly Martin's green chile recipe is hot!
The debate over Molly Martin's green chile recipe is hot! Molly Martin
Green chile is always a hot topic in Denver, whether you're enjoying it at a local restaurant (see our current list of the ten best here), or cooking it up at home. As cold weather descended on Denver, Molly Martin served up her favorite recipe for green chile.

And that's stirred up plenty of discussion on the Westword Facebook page. Says Felicia: 
This is a joke, right? This isn't Colorado style.
Adds Nathan:
Ummm, seems like a cheap ripoff of New Mexican-style green chile. ...Seriously, Colorado doesn't have much of a cuisine of its own, just ripoffs of other areas. Cornmeal? Gross.
Responds Carolyn:
Cornmeal? The recipe looks pretty straightforward, so how come it turns out so wrong? Must be the cornmeal! Sorry, I’m required by New Mexico law to say something disparaging about green chile that’s not from here! Then again, you make it so easy!
Offers David: 
Cumin does not belong in chili. Real Pueblo green chili has only seven ingredients, and cumin is not one of them!
Suggests James:
Ditch the tomatillos. We are making green chili, not salsa verde.
Adds Brad:
I won first place in the Non-Commercial Green Chile category at this year’s Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival with my green chile recipe. This recipe posted isn’t a Colorado-style chile and certainly not a Pueblo-style. My award-winning recipe calls for one pound of pork and four pounds of Pueblo green chiles. A can of diced tomatoes, half a white onion, five cloves of garlic, four cups of chicken broth, an extra cup of water, and salt. Flour to thicken. Those are the only ingredients usually found in Pueblo and Colorado green chile. Some people in Pueblo will use ground beef instead of pork, and sometimes thicken with masa or cornstarch instead of wheat flour, but those are minor changes.

Tomatillos are used in chile verde, which, despite the name, is a completely different dish from green chile.
Shares Sandra:
My mom likes a small can of hot jalapeños in it, so I started frying the pork chunks we use in it and the results have been spicy pork chunks in the green chile. I'm not fond of the green chile tasting like jalapeños like she does; instead of jalapeños on top of it all, I use small can of hot green chiles instead. Everyone has their own recipe or way of liking it.
Offers Michael:
Next up: I'm going to make a pizza.
It's not going to have crust, cheese, toppings or even sauce. But I'll still call it pizza because there are no rules, right? Is that how it works?
Responds Johnny:
Many ways to make green chile. Keep an open mind and try. Variety!
Concludes Steve:
In other white people news...Coloradans think they know green chile. Most can't even spell it.
Like Steve, when spelling the name of this dish, we go with green "chile," a decision we explain here. And when cooking it, we agree with Johnny: There are many ways to make green chile.

Here's Molly Martin's favorite recipe; what's yours? Share it in a comment or send it to [email protected].
