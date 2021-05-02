Reader: A Sober Bar? Awake Is the Most Denver Thing I've Seen!

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

During their travels through France, Billy and Christy Wynne enjoyed that country's robust sobriety scene. They returned to Denver with more than souvenirs: They decided to open Awake, a spot in the Jefferson Park neighborhood that they hoped would give guests an environment for fostering genuine and sober connections.

Awake opened last fall with a bottle shop and a coffeehouse. This week, it will add a bar and restaurant. And many people can't wait, judging from the responses on the Westword Facebook post — though detractors added to the discussion, which so far has racked up over a thousand comments. Says Bruce:

It's good to have options. While I enjoy a drink, there are times when I either can't or am in the mood for something else. There's no reason non-drinkers shouldn't have a nice place to hang out. They definitely are an under-served market.

Comments Gordon:



Like sexless dating.



Suggests Shea:



Ah yes, overpriced juice to say that you had a "fun night" while pretending it doesn't make you want to go to a real bar and get slammed until you piss yourself. It's like fake coke: pointless for those who aren't recovering, tone-deaf and senseless for those who are.

Wonders Jay:

Why is it such a bad idea that some people choose not to drink, but want to also be social with others, and have good drinks, and good food?

Adds Christine:



I think it's wonderful!! Many people have devoted their life and energy to successfully staying sober & healthy!!



Comments Eric:



This is the most Denver thing I’ve ever seen...hope they have solid N/A drink and food program.



Concludes Dennis:



How to make a million dollars in the sober bar industry? Start with two million.....



Food and creative mocktails aren't the only things that the Wynnes plan to add to Awake. They're also looking at live music and other events that will help support the community. "There is no safe amount of alcohol to consume," says Christy, who is also a physician's assistant and sobriety coach. "This is not a trend that is going away; it's just the beginning.”

What do you think of the Awake concept? Will you go? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.