Reader: Just Come Back, Benny's. We'll Eat Whatever!

Glad to hear this. They are a wonderful anchor in our community, very kind people.



Been missing them a lot. Will be a shame if they change it too much and ruin it.



I hope they don’t ruin the experience with their new Latin fusion menu.



Just come back. We’ll eat whatever.



Aoooooooohhhhhhh. Damn! Sloppy Burrito, here I come!



Good place for drinks. But some of the worst Mexican food in town.



Never understood the fascination with Benny's. Mediocre at best.



It has been nice to walk through the neighborhood and not smell lard in the air.



The smell of Benny's food is like heaven! I've missed it, and the sirloin burrito. And the margs...and the fun party atmosphere.

There is a God!



This week, Den-Mex food fans finally got the word they'd been waiting for, via a post on the Benny's Restaurant & Cantina Facebook page: Benny's, which has been closed since the dining-room shutdown in March 2020, is coming back . "We are proposing to re-open Benny’s with a new remodel, and name of 'Benny’s Taverna," the post noted. "We will be serving Benny’s Classics (Combo’s, Burritos, Tacos with our Famous Homemade Green Chili). Along with some Traditional American & Latin Fusion. Of course we will have our amazing Margaritas."Owner Benny Armas has been in the restaurant business since he started in the kitchen of a South Broadway dive more than four decades ago; he opened his own place in 1987, and moved Benny's into its current spot at 301 East Seventh Avenue in 1991.Over the years, Benny's has gained plenty of fans, as evidenced by comments on the Westword Facebook page after news broke of Benny's planned reopening . Says Naomi:Adds Michael:Worries Jack:Counters Martha:Says ConradSuggests Tom:Replies MichaelOffers Jim:Responds Martha:Concludes Luis:What do you think about Benny's coming back? And if you were you a Benny's regular, where have you been going while it's been closed?