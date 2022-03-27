Reader: Just Come Back, Benny's. We'll Eat Whatever!

Owner Benny Armas has been in the restaurant business since he started in the kitchen of a South Broadway dive more than four decades ago; he opened his own place in 1987, and moved Benny's into its current spot at 301 East Seventh Avenue in 1991.
Over the years, Benny's has gained plenty of fans, as evidenced by comments on the Westword Facebook page after news broke of Benny's planned reopening. Says Naomi:
Glad to hear this. They are a wonderful anchor in our community, very kind people.Adds Michael:
Been missing them a lot. Will be a shame if they change it too much and ruin it.Worries Jack:
I hope they don’t ruin the experience with their new Latin fusion menu.Counters Martha:
Just come back. We’ll eat whatever.Says Conrad
Aoooooooohhhhhhh. Damn! Sloppy Burrito, here I come!Suggests Tom:
Good place for drinks. But some of the worst Mexican food in town.Replies Michael
Never understood the fascination with Benny's. Mediocre at best.Offers Jim:
It has been nice to walk through the neighborhood and not smell lard in the air.Responds Martha:
The smell of Benny's food is like heaven! I've missed it, and the sirloin burrito. And the margs...and the fun party atmosphere.Concludes Luis:
There is a God!What do you think about Benny's coming back? And if you were you a Benny's regular, where have you been going while it's been closed?